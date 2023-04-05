Seán Finn is drawing confidence from Limerick’s goal shutdown

We’ve all grown accustomed to Limerick celebrations of yet another All-Ireland triumph or even the goals that preceded it. But how do they celebrate a clean sheet?

Ahead of Tipperary’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final last Saturday week, much of the pre-match debate was about the Premier’s lust for goals. Fourteen green flags in five regulation round games spoke volumes for their mindset under Liam Cahill.

But that was before they entered John Kiely’s Limerick lair. No goals; not even the sniff of a chance.

“Yeah, quite satisfied, especially not even just getting an opportunity at goal,” says Seán Finn, the four-time All-Star corner-back.

“It just brings an element of confidence, that you’re able to deal with a team that go after goals in particular. It’s something we can be confident in, and we’re hoping to continue that.”

The signs are promising, the Limerick form graph unmistakably rising, as they prepare for Sunday’s trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and a Division 1 final shootout (or maybe not) with Kilkenny.

In the first two league rounds, the three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions coughed up four goals in total to Cork and Clare. Cork’s brace was especially costly, transforming the second half narrative and ultimately leading to defeat.

But in their last four outings, Limerick have leaked a solitary goal – to Westmeath – while keeping clean sheets against Galway, Wexford and Tipp.

“I’d give a lot of credit to the boys out the field for the work they’re doing,” Finn demurs. “We would have been disappointed earlier in the league for the couple of goals conceded, so obviously we were satisfied not to concede any against Tipp and a team that was quite successful in getting goal opportunities and scoring them.

“Each game takes on its own form. Goal opportunities arise in different situations.”

The less positive flip side was Tipperary’s ability to engineer and execute 16 points in the first half alone; but Limerick’s capacity for mid-game problem-solving plus their knack for turning the screw on Tipp after half-time then came to the fore.

“They were excellent in the first half, especially on their puckouts,” says Finn. “We just addressed it at half-time. The attitude had to change and the work-rate had to come up a level; we set up slightly different and managed to turn them over a couple of times.”

Limerick’s league concession graph has echoes of last year’s championship. Then, they gave up three goals in their first two Munster group games, but just one in their next four outings before Kilkenny’s third-quarter brace (from Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan) ensured they were pushed to the All-Ireland final wire.

And now Kilkenny loom again. They haven’t exactly been running amok this spring – six goals in six games, two apiece from Billy Drennan, Eoin Cody and Keoghan – and are liable to be still missing a couple of key attacking bodies next weekend.

But even though the Brian Cody era has given way to the nascent reign of Derek Lyng, Finn expects a familiar template from the Cats.

“That’s what you’d expect from any Kilkenny team,” he says, “just their honesty and their work-rate, and that will always be there and that’s going to be no different next weekend. But that’s exactly what we want … we want that challenge.”

Whereas Limerick struggled last spring – a precursor to being pushed harder and for longer in the championship by Clare, Galway and Kilkenny – this year’s league form has been at a higher level. And yet, according to Finn, the only difference in approach has been one of timing.

“We went back a couple of weeks earlier this year, so we were probably better prepared,” he ventures. “As a group we’ve always respected the league in that we’ve tried our best to compete as much as we can.

“It’s a national title on the line here and we’ll certainly be going out to try and win that. As far as the year is concerned, is it the priority? Maybe not. But we’ll respect it.”

Dare to mention four-in-a-row and you are met with the ultimate straight bat: “I’m going to give you a boring answer but it’s true. We haven’t really spoken about it.”

Give nothing away. Just ask Tipp.

Seán Finn was speaking at the launch of Optimum Nutrition as the official performance nutrition partner of the GPA