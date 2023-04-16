Seán Duffin draws comfort for Tyrone in Christy Ring first round

Seán Duffin hit a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a draw for Tyrone in their derby Christy Ring Cup clash with Derry at O’Neills Healy Park.

It brought a thrilling end to a gripping contest which had the Oak Leafers nine points clear at one stage.

Derry got off to the best possible start as full forward John Mullan cut inside to fire a low shot to the bottom corner of the net, but the home side recovered for Ruairí Slane, Aidy Kelly and Seán Óg Grogan to send over scores.

At the end of the opening quarter, just two points separated the sides, with Darragh McGilligan and Paddy Kelly adding Derry scores, and Dermot Begley on target from a Tyrone free.

But the Oak Leafers took control to hit six points on the spin, most of them spectacular long-range efforts.

The best of those came from centre back Richie Mullan, who fired over a couple from well inside his own half, with McGilligan and Cormac O’Doherty also scoring from distance as they opened out a nine points lead.

Derry led by 1-11 to 0-6 at the interval, but a string of Dermot Begley frees helped the Red Hands claw their way back, with Lorcan Devlin netting a 45th minute goal.

Cormac O’Doherty netted a penalty to renew Derry’s primacy, but the home side, playing in the Ring Cup for the first time, refused to buckle, and when Seán Óg Grogan robbed goalkeeper Oisin O’Doherty to fire in his side’s second goal, they were back in business, going ahead through Sean Duffin.

Mullan, who finished with 1-8 from play, regained the lead for the Oaks, but deep into stoppage time, Duffin’s fourth of the afternoon brought Tyrone level.

SCORERS – Tyrone: L Devlin, S Óg Grogan 1-2 each; D Begley 0-7 (6f); S Duffin 0-4 (2f); A Kelly 0-2; C Grogan, F Devlin, R Slane 0-1 each.

Derry: J Mullan 1-8; C O’Doherty 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f); D McGilligan, R Mullan 0-2 each; J Friel, P Kelly, E Conway, M Craig, P Neilis 0-1 each.

TYRONE – C McElhatton; D Rafferty, R Devlin, F Devlin; R Slane, D Begley, C Devlin; C Kearns, C Grogan; S Óg Grogan, S Duffin, B McGurk; A Kelly, R Weir, L Devlin. Subs: T Mullin for Weir, J Ferguson for F Devlin

DERRY – O O’Doherty; S Quinn, M Craig, D Kelly; S Cassidy, R Mullan, M McGrath; E Conway, P Kelly; D McGilligan, C O’Doherty, J Friel; S Melaugh, J Mullan, P Cleary. Subs: R Mullan for Quinn, E Cassidy for Friel, P Neilis for Melaugh

REF – J Clarke (Cavan).