Seán Duffin draws comfort for Tyrone in Christy Ring first round

Christy Ring Cup Round 1: Tyrone 2-20 Derry 2-20

Derry's John Mullan in action against Dean Rafferty of Tyrone. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Seán Duffin hit a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a draw for Tyrone in their derby Christy Ring Cup clash with Derry at O’Neills Healy Park.

It brought a thrilling end to a gripping contest which had the Oak Leafers nine points clear at one stage.

