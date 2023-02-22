Séamus Qualter returns as Roscommon senior hurling manager for second time

Séamus Qualter has been confirmed as Roscommon senior hurling manager for a second time.

The Galway native returns to the helm with the Rossies after Francis O'Halloran stepped down in the wake of their shock Allianz HL Division 3A defeat to Louth earlier this month.

His second spell with Roscommon commences nearly 15 years after his first term when he doubled up as Senior/U-21 boss and guided the Connacht side to All-Ireland U-21 'B' glory in 2012.

Qualter, who also led Westmeath to Christy Ring Cup success in 2005 and 2007, has been busy on the Roscommon club scene in recent seasons having led Athleague to senior success in 2018.

He also managed Tremane to their first Roscommon SHC final appearance in 25 years in 2021 and he should have his finger on the pulse as regards talent in the county as he bids to turn around their fortunes.

Qualter will be assisted by Daithí Hand (coach), the former Sligo manager who led the Yeats men to Lory Meagher and Nickey Rackard titles in 2018/'19, and Peter Galvin (selector).

The first game of his second coming is this Sunday when they make the trip to Brewster Park to face Fermanagh with points needed to be put on the board in order to avoid a relegation scrap.

“I would like to welcome Séamus and his management team on board and I hope they will have great success and get the support of the players and Roscommon clubs,” Christy McDermott, Roscommon GAA Hurling Chairperson, said of his appointment.

McDermott's words may be somewhat pointed given that O'Halloran stepped down citing a lack of commitment from a squad that contested last year's Nickey Rackard Cup final against Tyrone.

“The commitment and efforts shown by the management team have not been matched in recent times by the playing members of the panel despite our best efforts,” a statement from O'Halloran's management team read after their resignation 10 days ago.