Séamus Callanan to miss opening rounds of Tipperary’s league campaign with back injury

The 2019 Hurler of the Year Séamus Callanan will be an absentee for the early rounds of this year's Allianz Hurling League as the Tipperary forward nurses a back injury.

Callanan, who turns 33 in September, has been hindered by a back injury in recent seasons and he will play no part in their League opener against All-Ireland champions Limerick on Saturday evening (throw-in 5.30pm).

Liam Sheedy's Tipp side travel to the LIT Gaelic Grounds to kick off their season, but last year's skipper is unlikely to feature until the latter stages of the competition.

"Seamie won't make it, Seamie has a few more weeks, he's doing really well with his rehab. He's had an issue for a number of years and it's just about load management more than anything. He's got a few more weeks to go but we're very happy with his progress," Sheedy told Tipp FM.

Sheedy will also be without Billy McCarthy as the Thurles Sarsfields attacker continues to rehabilitate his third cruciate knee ligament injury in as many seasons – he is expected to be fully-fit in July – while sub goalkeeper Paul Maher is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Premier boss also revealed that he will confirm captaincy for the 2021 season over the coming days.