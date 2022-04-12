Séamus Callanan setback as Colm Bonnar insists new-look Tipp’s time is now

Colm Bonnar could easily have played the time and patience card. They’ve lost too many once-in-a-generation players in the one off-season, they’re rebuilding and they have Limerick, Cork and, first up, Waterford on their doorstep.

But he knows too that such a line is unlikely to wash with a Tipperary public that understands its hurling heritage and prosperity so well.

Right now, Tipperary are distant fourth favourites for the Munster SHC. Their opening round-robin game against Waterford on Sunday comes at a venue where Waterford haven’t lost under current manager Liam Cahill. And where, on their most recent visit for a league match, Tipp lost by 10 points having being hit by an unanswered 10-point sequence in the closing stages.

For Bonnar, expectation doesn’t and shouldn’t waver around a Tipperary hurling team.

“Tipperary people love their hurling,” he said. “Because hurling is so strong in all the clubs and parishes and all the divisions the public expect their top team to be going well and in the top two or three all the time and that should always be the case.

“We should never go through the doldrums or a slow period because there are so many hurlers in Tipperary. They’ve been successful over the last ten years, they’ve won three All-Irelands and that expectation is always there with a new manager coming in, can they start afresh.”

Read More

And yet Tipperary are likely to give first championship starts to more players on the same day than at any other point in their recent history, given the departures of Pádraic and Brendan Maher, and John O’Dwyer and the broken bone in the hand that Séamie Callanan sustained in training last month and has since been compounded by an infection that throws a doubt over how much championship action he will see.

“The likes of James Quigley, Brian McGrath, Craig Morgan, Dylan Quirke, Robert Byrne, Paddy Cadell, Ger Browne, Conor Bowe, Gearóid O’Connor, there’s so many young lads there. Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris, still young.

"They’re all very good hurlers who don’t want to be second-best to anyone and have huge ambition for themselves and Tipperary. These lads are 23, 24. If there is ever a time for these players to come on board and make a name for themselves, it’s this year.

“When you match that in with the likes of Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher, Barry Heffernan, Noel and John McGrath, ‘Bonner’ Maher, Dan McCormack, there’s huge experience there as well.

"We’re very happy with the players that we have. I think we’ve tried over 30 players in the league and a lot of the players I’ve mentioned would have got chances.”

If he felt under pressure for results in the league, he says he would have stuck with much the same team that won their opening games against Laois and Kilkenny.

“It would have been easy to keep the same team and try and get another victory against Dublin and put us in a league semi-final, but that wasn’t the case with us.

"We said we wanted to try and use as many of the players that we picked for the panel and get an idea what they might be able to bring for us in championship. We used the league in that sense. We didn’t go out and say we need to win it or there’s pressure on us to win it. But there was pressure on us when we came to this stage of the championship.

“This Tipp team could gather a lot of momentum very, very quickly. If it doesn’t people will be saying, ‘Look, they are rebuilding, they are in transition.’ We are not looking at it like that. We are going to go as hard as we can into every game and we are going to try to win every game.”

Bonnar has been living and working in Waterford for many years now and senses from the locals that they don’t give his team much chance in this championship.

“People are polite enough in terms of saying, ‘Sure, ye’re building anyway.’ Waterford are on a high. The general feeling here is they’re basically looking at Limerick as the only team that has been getting the better of them over the last couple of years.”

Bonnar refutes any suggestion that the current Tipp team lacks the pace to match Limerick, Waterford and Cork in the coming weeks.

“I would not be fearful, I think we have an exceptional bunch of players who can mix that power and pace, mix that hurling and as important as it is to be able to transition that ball out of defence. We need to be able to deliver ball to the right places at the right time and in different games.”

With four games in six weeks, starting in mid-April, Bonnar accepts it’s difficult to “get your head around that schedule” and hopes that it will change.

“By the middle of next month there are going to be two huge teams in Munster out of the championship, it is a crazy time to be out of hurling.”