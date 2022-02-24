Seamus Callanan set for first start of the year as Tipperary make wholesale changes for clash with Dublin

Former hurler of the year Seamus Callanan is set for his first start of the year as Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar announced wholesale changes from the side that beat Kilkenny last time out.

Bonner has changed more than half the team around with Cathal Barrett and Seamus Kennedy retained in defence for their date with Dublin in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday night. Alan Flynn, Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Ger Browne and Jake Morris also retain their place as Bonnar continues to test the depth of his squad.

His changes sees Barry Hogan take over in goal and Brian McGrath named to start in the full back line. Captain Ronan Maher takes his place in defence while Paddy Cadell also gets the nod with the likes of Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Noel and John McGrath starting on the bench.

Tipp have picked up maximum points from their two outings so far while Dublin are unbeaten and beat the Premier county when they last clashed in the league.

The Tipp footballers have also made a host of changes from the team that lost to Leitrim as they go in search of their first win in division four. David Power’s side drew with Waterford in the first round but saw their game with Wexford postponed due to the weather conditions last weekend.

Tipperary (NHL v Dublin): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, B McGrath, E Connolly; R Byrne, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, P Cadell; M Breen, J Forde, G Browne; J Morris, S Callanan, P Flynn.

Tipperary (NFL v Sligo): M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, W Eviston, J Harney; K Fahey, S O’Connell, R Kiely; P Feehan, M Russell; B Maher, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.