Séamus Callanan of Tipperary leaves the pitch to receive medical attention during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles

Séamus Callanan has emerged as a major doubt for Tipperary's opening Munster SHC games after confirmation that he has suffered medial ligament damage to one of his knees.

The 2019 'hurler of the year' came off against Waterford in Saturday night's Allianz Division 1B game but fears that it was a cruciate injury were quickly allayed.

The damage is still extensive enough however to rule him out for between six to eight weeks according to a Tipperary GAA update.

Callanan will definitely miss Tipperary's league semi-final on the weekend after next, a potential final and most likely the opening championship round against Clare on Sunday April 23.

Tipp have a bye on the second weekend of action at the end of April with Cork up next in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday May 6, a second successive away game.

If Callanan's recovery was ahead of schedule he could target that as his return.

The full-forward suffered a hand injury prior to last year's championship that had complications, keeping him out of all four games that Tipp lost.

New manager Liam Cahill has been somewhat unfortunate with injuries.

Paddy Cadell is out for the season after what was described as a “pivot shift injury to his left knee” during the win over Kilkenny last month that resulted in a cruciate ligament injury.

Also injured in that game was corner-back Cathal Barrett who fractured a scapula in an impact in the same Nowlan Park game and was ruled out for between 10 and 12 weeks, again likely putting the opening two Munster Championship rounds out of reach for him.

A groin injury sustained in training has also been keeping Niall O'Meara out of action.