Saturday in Croke Park set flame to any notion that the Brian Cody era is a beaten docket

Roy Curtis

Brian Cody has guided Kilkenny to another Leinster final. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

A SECOND hurling sin-binning, one with ominous implications for the entire All-Ireland field, sailed in unseen behind the enveloping, corrosive fog of that Limerick call.

Banished to the Croke Park stands was the thesis, peddled with ideological certainty by a wildly misguided rump, that reimagines Brian Cody as some diminished figure who, for the greater Kilkenny good, must run onto his own sword.

It was a madcap argument from the beginning, one so divorced from good sense as to hardly merit a response.

