Sands and McCrickard goals the difference as Down take NHL 2B title

The Down team celebrate with the cup following their Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final win over Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Goals in both halves from Eoghan Sands and Pearse Óg McCrickard swung the Division 2B title in Down’s favour over Ulster rivals Derry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Ironically, Derry topped the table back in March and they dominated the game for long stretches, but Down’s superior accuracy proved the difference.

Sands' goal on the 12th minute sent Ronan Sheehan’s side on the way. The full forward was duly complemented by free taker Oisín MacManus all afternoon as Down edged the opening quarter.

Derry were soon level however as Derry’s free taker Cormac O’Doherty responded with a brace before the water break.

When midfielder Phelim Savage notched his second point of the half, the score gave Down a four point lead but O’Doherty reeled his opponents in again to make it 1-8 to 0-9 at half time.

Two quick points after half time from Sands and MacManus allowed Down to take control and leave wasteful Derry with a mountain to climb.

O’Doherty did try in vain to keep his side in touch and was superb throughout for John McEvoy’s side, finishing the game with 11 points in total.

Down had one hand on the league title when McCrickard found the net in the 55th minute. Derry emptied the bench and two of those subs Odhran McKeever and Paul Cleary sparked a mini revival with four points in a row.

Both sides would finish with 14 men, Richie Mullan went off injured for Derry, who had used up their allotted subs, while Down sub Marc Fisher picked up a straight red.

Conor Woods and McCrickard pointed at the death to ensure their goalkeeper Stephen Keith would eerily raise the cup.

SCORERS:

DOWN: O MacManus 0-5 (5f) E Sands and P Óg McCrickard 1-2 each, D Sands 0-3, P Savage 0-2, C Woods (f) and T Prenter 0-1 each.

DERRY: C O’Doherty 0-11 (0-10f), E McGill and J Mullan 0-2 each, O McKeever and P Cleary 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

Down - S Keith; T Murray, C Taggart, M Hughes; B Trainor, C Woods, L Savage; M Conlon, P Savage; R Costello, P Óg McCrickard, D Hughes; O McManus, E Sands, D Sands. Subs: N McCusker for Costello (ht), T Prenter for MacManus (58), M Fisher for Hughes (66), D Mallon for Murray (78).

Derry - S Kelly; P Kelly, S Cassidy, D Cartin; M Craig, B McGilligan, C Kelly; R Mullan, E McGill; C Henry, C O’Doherty, M McGuigan; F Bradley, S McGuigan, E Cassidy. Subs: J Mullan for Henry (12), Odhran McKeever for E Cassidy (ht), P Cleary for C Kelly (50), T Brady for M McGuigan (53), J McGuigan for Bradley (58).

Referee - J Clarke (Cavan)

