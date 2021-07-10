| 13.5°C Dublin

Saffrons rise with enduring Premier influence  

Gleeson just the latest in a long line of Tipp men helping Antrim hurlers.

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson before the Leinster SHC quarter-final against Dublin at Páirc Tailteann in Navan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Dinny Cahill’s instructions for his first day in Belfast carried the gentle dusting of an espionage novel.

Look for a red Mercedes parked on the Sprucefield roundabout,” he was told by Dick McKaigue, the Antrim businessman recruiting him to manage the county’s hurlers. The two had never met and Dinny hadn’t ever even been north of the border before. He was, he remembered this week, “a bit apprehensive”.

Three years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, this still felt another world.

