Saffrons rise with enduring Premier influence  

Dinny Cahill’s instructions for his first day in Belfast carried the gentle dusting of an espionage novel.

“Look for a red Mercedes parked on the Sprucefield roundabout,” he was told by Dick McKaigue, the Antrim businessman recruiting him to manage the county’s hurlers. The two had never met and Dinny hadn’t ever even been north of the border before. He was, he remembered this week, “a bit apprehensive”.

Three years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, this still felt another world.

Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton’s wonderful book – Sambo: All or Nothing – had been published just weeks before that agreement in ’98, detailing the yawning gulf between an Ulster GAA man’s life experiences and those of his southern rivals.

Talking to this writer around that time, he explained: “I believe the Ulster GAA man would be closer than his southern counterpart to what the Association was originally formed for.

“I mean I have a vote, but my father wasn’t allowed vote. Going back to his time, the GAA was the only thing the English didn’t have control of. That’s what I tried to get across in the book. The sense of identity it gives us. Always has done.”

‘Sambo’, who once had a bullet delivered to his home, professionally engraved with the letters T-E-R-R-Y, delivered a jarring portrait of life in an environment of violent sectarianism. Through his work installing PVC windows, he once had a Protestant apprentice who was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the killing of two Catholics in separate UDA shootings in ’87. In places like the Short Strand area of Belfast, it would have been considered foolhardy to be seen carrying a GAA kit-bag.

So arriving blind from his home in Cloughjordan now, an anxious Cahill felt hopelessly conspicuous with his southern registration number plate.

Worse, at Sprucefield roundabout, he could find no sign of McKaigue. So Dinny drove to the next roundabout, then the next. No red Mercedes.

He takes up the story: “I hadn’t a clue where I was now and, of course, my phone wouldn’t work because it was a completely different network. So I branched off onto Grosvenor Road, saw this set of goalposts behind a school and gambled on the place being friendly.

“I was knocking on the door and getting no answer when this woman arrived to go in. ‘Is this a Catholic school?’ I asked. ‘It is!’ she replied. The school ended up ringing Dick.”

For the next four years, Cahill – an All-Ireland Club winner with Kilruane McDonaghs and member of the senior Tipperary panel between ’80 and ’84 – immersed himself in the story of Antrim hurling. During previous championships, they’d fallen behind Derry and Down in the Ulster pecking order, so his brief was no more glamorous than reclaiming the provincial title.

Ulster’s championship hasn’t actually been staged since 2017, but Antrim haven’t been beaten in their own province since that day Cahill arrived, looking for a red Mercedes.

His reign ended in July ’05, Dinny stepping down when just 12 players turned up to a training session, but McKaigue persuaded him to return for two more years in November of ’09. “A mistake,” as Dinny remembers it now.

So what had pushed him to overcome his anxieties and commit to a schedule demanding a five-hour Friday journey from North Tipperary to the Glens for a weekend’s training?

“I just felt it would have been an awful thing for me to refuse to go up and give what I learnt over my time hurling,” Cahill says flatly now. “’Twould have been wrong for me not to do it. When I was young, Jimmy Doyle and Tony Wall and Donie Nealon would have been my idols. Great hurling men to look up to.

“And then Len Gaynor from my own club, a hugely inspiring figure.

“We get our love of hurling from the people who go before us and if you’re not willing to pass that education on, there’d be something very wrong with you. And Antrim hurling people are great people, the salt of the earth. They were extremely good to me when I was up there. My only regret is going back the second time because there was a new secretary and a new chairman and I just didn’t feel they had the best interests of Antrim hurling at heart. Look for instance at what’s happened Casement Park since.”

It was in the social centre beside a Casement pitch that is now just a tangled meadow that Liam Sheedy introduced Darren Gleeson as Antrim’s new goalkeeping coach three years ago. In welcome, Slievenamon was played on the tannoy as the two Portroe men stepped through the door.

Sheedy had been approached by ‘Sambo’ McNaughton and Gary O’Kane to help out in an advisory role the year before, the relationship strengthening sufficiently for him to continue until appointed Tipp manager for a second term in September ’18.

Gleeson became Antrim manager one year later when Neal Peden left the position to become the county’s director of hurling. The Tipp connections have, accordingly, been strong and constant.

In January 2017, Michael Ryan brought the then All-Ireland champions for a training weekend to coincide with a festival of hurling organised in Belfast to honour the contribution of Fr Alec Reid to the peace process. As part of the festival, Tipp played a challenge match against Antrim in Corrigan Park. Fr Reid was, of course, raised in Nenagh.

Neil McManus has been hurling senior inter-county for Antrim since ’07, plucked straight out of a gifted minor group that would lose by a solitary point to Limerick in ’05 and the same margin to Galway one year later.

Almost inevitably, ‘Sambo’ McNaughton was manager when McManus pulled on that senior jersey, his first day of involvement a wintry National League game against Tipp in Templemore that Antrim went down fighting in, 0-8 to 1-11.

For McManus, Tipp forward Eoin Kelly was a god at the time, so he particularly remembers the thrill of witnessing Seán Delargy’s outstanding marking job on the Mullinahone man that day. During the long journey home that evening, it was Delargy’s performance that gave him belief that Antrim could compete.

But with every step forward, two steps back routinely followed, those memories of ’89 and Antrim’s All-Ireland final appearance against Tipp growing more and more remote with every passing year.

When ‘Sambo’ was inducted into the GAA’s Hall of Fame last year, he recalled how standing on the field in a packed Croke Park and listening to The Soldier’s Song would forever be his career highlight. He was inducted on the same day as Nicky English, scorer of an historic 2-12 as Tipp ran amok that day 31 years earlier. Yet Tipp-Antrim friendships were made in ’89 that still endure. As does ‘Sambo’s’ unshakable belief that Antrim can get back there.

“I played 23 years at senior level and it ended in failure every single year,” he said on his induction. “But I don’t feel a failure.

“Failure’s a good thing. You learn from failure. But you gotta walk the talk too. You gotta want it bad enough. Fall down seven times, get up eight.”

That, generally, was Dinny Cahill’s philosophy during his six years managing the county too, a time in which he never personally encountered any incidents related to the Troubles. Some of his players weren’t quite so lucky.

“The standard was always very good up there,” Cahill reflects now. “But the big thing was getting everyone to play for the county. That wasn’t always easy because fellas would be stopped on the way to training and forced to lie on the ground while their cars were searched, their gear thrown all over the place.

“That would turn fellas off, driving away from their own areas to go train. Thank God I never came across anything myself but, during the time I was up there, the mother of one of the players – Colm McGuckian – was badly hurt when someone threw a concrete block through her windscreen. Could have been killed.

“It was soon after that, they put cages over the walkways.”

Antrim hurling, mercifully, exists in a saner climate these days and Cahill will take a keen interest in today’s All-Ireland preliminary round contest with Laois in Parnell Park. He believes fervently that the Saffrons can sit consistently at hurling’s top table.

“I always thought they could when I was up there and I still believe they can,” says Cahill. “I was at a county final up there about four years ago and Loughgiel played Dunloy in the minor game. And it was as good a minor final as I’ve ever seen in Tipperary, Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny or wherever.

“Those two teams would have matched any minor teams in the country. They were serious players and they’re coming through with this senior team now.”