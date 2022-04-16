Saffrons are in pole position for Joe McDonagh Cup glory but their Mourne neighbours are hot on their heels

A handful of live contenders will be eliminated from the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup by the time the Joe McDonagh Cup finalists enter the picture at the preliminary quarter-final stage and that is one of the big carrots of the second-tier competition.

The other is the positioning of the McDonagh final as an appetiser for the Leinster decider on June 4 and it would be a particularly unique occasion for coach Ryan O’Dwyer (right) should Down make it to Croke Park.

O’Dwyer was front and centre when Dublin claimed Leinster honours in 2013 – famously ending a 52-year wait for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in the capital – but he has thrown his lot in with Ronan Sheehan’s Mourne men this year to great effect.

Having topped the group stages of Division 2A before missing out on promotion when falling to Westmeath in the final, they are one of this year’s success stories, with O’Dwyer’s sizeable commute up north paying dividends.

“I sold him on the talent that was in the squad and our ambition to establish ourselves in the McDonagh Cup and then to try and push on from there.

“He committed to coming in and trying to take us to the next level,” Sheehan said of O’Dwyer’s influence.

“Ryan is very passionate, but he has also brought a real honesty and work ethic to the guys as well, a willingness to work harder than anybody else. He’s very demanding of high standards and they’ve definitely responded to that.”

Whether Down can negotiate the shark tank of the six-team McDonagh Cup is another story, though, with stiff competition throughout a round-robin campaign where neighbours Antrim are marginal favourites to prevail.

The Saffrons won this competition in 2020 – Darren Gleeson’s first year at the helm – before suffering a big setback when they were immediately relegated from Leinster last year despite some hugely encouraging league results.

Division 1 status was deservedly retained with a comprehensive defeat of Offaly last month – achieved without talisman Neil McManus – and their rematch with the Faithful on home soil this afternoon will reveal a lot about their credentials.

Nothing except making the leap back into Leinster will suffice for Gleeson and Co and they are in pole position to do so, but Offaly could throw a spanner into the works if recent history is anything to go by.

Michael Fennelly’s side were relegated from Division 1 with a score difference of -90 after six games but can take heart from Westmeath suffering a similar fate last year before landing the McDonagh Cup.

They blitzed their way through the Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A last year without a hair out of place, but the going has been tough this year and defensive holes have to be plugged.

The absence of Oisín Kelly has also hurt them up front and hopes will be high that the Belmont powerhouse can make a return from cruciate knee ligament surgery ahead of daunting away trips to Antrim, Down and Kerry.

Kerry have lost the last two finals but achieved a piece of history for the county earlier this year by bagging their first competitive defeat of Tipperary at senior level in the Munster Hurling Cup as Stephen Molumphy’s reign started with a bang.

A narrow defeat to eventual winners Westmeath in the Division 2A semi-final shows they won’t be far away if Shane Conway and Fionán Mackessy are on song. Victory for the Kingdom would force a relegation/promotion play-off with the bottom team in the Munster round-robin.

Promotion to the 2023 Leinster SHC is the prize for the remainder and Carlow, the inaugural McDonagh Cup winners in 2018, will hope to scale the mountain again under Tom Mullally with Marty ‘Mouse’ Kavanagh and Chris Nolan key to their cause. They shouldn’t be underestimated.

Meath’s sole aim under Nick Weir may be to retain their status, having already suffered relegation to Division 2B this year.

Weir is in his third year at the helm and has Seoirse Bulfin, Davy Fitzgerald’s right-hand man with Wexford and Clare, by his side, but they will need more assistance for ace marksman Jack Regan to avoid the drop in a cracking group where Antrim may prove best.