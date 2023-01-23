Ryan line is open as Cork surge leaves Tipperary in a muddle

Make sense of that, if you will. When it was all over and Cork had taken possession of the GAA’s longest named piece of silverware – the Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League title, to give it the full mouthful – two new managers struggled to do just that.

“For long periods of the second half, we looked to be in control. But sure, look, it’s typical Cork, isn’t it? You can never write them off,” admitted Tipperary boss Liam Cahill.

“We’re very cognisant that we were poor for an awful lot of that game,” said Pat Ryan, lamenting the debit side of this Rebel enigma. “But what we were delighted with was the attitude and resolve that the players showed. I think that has been questioned in Cork an awful lot at times, and we’ve been trying to make sure that fellas play until the final whistle.

“You could see here, with the Cork crowd, that we want to play silky hurling and show off our skills and all that – but we need fellas that are dying in the effort for us, and I thought that lads did that in the end.”

​And how the Leeside locals in a Páirc Uí Rinn attendance of 4,727 lapped it up. The day was depressingly dank and, at the three-quarter mark, this final had all the hallmarks of a damp Corkonian squib too.

Tipperary were eight up and cruising. Jason Forde was juxtaposing pinpoint frees (after a few first-half misses) with some dazzling points from distance, on his eventual way to a 0-14 haul that would match Cork’s total points tally. In summary, it was all over bar the shouting, with little of that save the odd disgruntled moan from the main stand.

Fast-forward 15 minutes and the place was rocking, Cork scenting blood on the strength of a bench press that transformed the narrative.

Substitute Brian Hayes batted home their second goal on 55 minutes after Patrick Horgan and Brian Roche had combined to create the opportunity. The gap was down to four.

For a while, as Forde riposted with two frees, the comeback appeared fatally becalmed. But Cork’s next surge, yielding an unanswered 1-4 in just four-and-a-half minutes, left Tipp wondering what had hit them.

Again, the replacements were pivotal. Conor Lehane started it all with a point, then laid on the final pass for fellow sub Jack O’Connor to strike low to the Tipp net on 68 minutes. O’Connor followed up with a sharp over-the-shoulder point; then Roche nailed an equaliser from the tramline.

Tipp’s befuddlement was summed up when Pauric Campion won a free near halfway but lost it through retaliation – throw ball, leading to a Cork free converted by Horgan. Bizarrely, 30 seconds into injury-time, they led.

There was still time for Forde to deliver his final contribution, a fifth point from play, in a gargantuan shift; but also sufficient time for the livewire O’Connor to induce the 73rd minute foul that led to Horgan’s match-winner before Tipp sub Ger Browne fluffed a difficult late chance that would have forced penalties.

Time to come up for air.

The good news for Tipp? Nobody will remember who won the Munster League in March, late alone July. The even better news? Those fraught closing stages saw the introduction of John McGrath – for a first competitive appearance since rupturing his Achilles against Clare last April – and then his older brother/new Tipp skipper Noel.

“It’s just testament to the work John has been doing behind the scenes to get himself right,” said Cahill.

“Happy to get a bit of time into him. Today mightn’t look as intense as maybe we thought it might be, but there was fairly good physicality in that game up close. It was as good as you are going to get competitive-wise leading into the league.”

The third McGrath sibling, Brian, was named Man of the Match – the wing-back was particularly dominant in the first half, and so you could argue that the losing team had the two best players on the pitch when you include Forde.

But Cork still found a way, and not purely because of their perfectly timed late purple patch. Their initial response to McGrath’s early point was to rattle off an unanswered 1-3, their fifth-minute goal converted by Horgan on the rebound after Declan Dalton was initially denied.

They were four up after 21 minutes, but Tipp hit them for 1-4 on the spin to lead by 1-9 to 1-6 at the interval. The goal was initiated by Brian McGrath (who else?) winning a Cork puckout and finished off smartly by Seán Ryan after a one-two with Conor Stakelum.

First-half injury-time included, Cork endured 26 barren minutes before Seán Twomey’s 45th-minute point ended the famine. But not their suffering: another necklace of four points left Tipp eight clear.

Offering the caveat that Cork have been training for just eight or nine weeks since their new management took charge, Ryan admitted: “There were lots of aspects we wouldn’t be happy with. We went long a lot – obviously, we had a few big lads playing and that allows you to lump the ball a bit.

“We want to be playing a bit more direct, but I thought we lumped the ball a bit too much at times, from the wrong areas.

“Obviously, these few games have been all about attitude and I thought we saw that in spades at the end – not for the whole 70 minutes, but when we got a bit of momentum, you could see we were coming.”

SCORERS – Cork: P Horgan 1-6 (0-6f); J O’Connor 1-1; B Hayes 1-0; P Collins (2f), B Roche 0-2 each; R O’Flynn, S Twomey, C Lehane 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Forde 0-14 (9f); S Ryan 1-0; B McGrath, S Kennedy, C Bowe, C Stakelum, C O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

CORK – P Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; C McCormack, N O’Leary, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, B Roche; S Twomey, R O’Flynn, L Meade; P Horgan, C Walsh, D Dalton. Subs: B O’Sullivan for O’Connell (48), B Hayes for Walsh (48), J O’Connor for Twomey (51), C Lehane for O’Flynn (58), S Barrett for Meade (64).

TIPPERARY – R Shelly; M Breen, C McCarthy, C Barrett; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath; D McCormack, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, J Forde, C O’Dwyer; C Bowe, P Maher, S Ryan. Subs: G Ryan for McCarthy (inj 32), G Browne for Bowe (52), G O’Connor for Kennedy (56), J McGrath for Maher (56), N McGrath for O’Dwyer (64), J Kelly for Ryan (65), J Ryan for Stakelum (67).

REF – E Stapleton (Limerick).