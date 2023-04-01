Ryan Delaney hits late point as Cavan snatch victory over Leitrim and win Division 3B

Cavan 0–17 Leitrim 0–16

Cavan players celebrate after the Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final

A point by sub Ryan Delaney at the death earned Cavan victory over a battling Leitrim outfit at the end of an exciting NHL Division 3B final in Abbottstown.

