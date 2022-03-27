Ruthless Waterford lay down serious marker with 19-point demolition of Wexford in League semi-final

Dessie Hutchinson scored one of Waterford's five goals against Wexford. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Waterford hurlers put down a serious marker of their summer intentions with this clinical National League semi-final dismantling of a previously unbeaten Wexford at Nowlan Park.

The win secures them a place in next weekend's final against Cork and edges them closer to what would be only the fourth League title in their history.

All in all, it was a brutally dispiriting afternoon for Darragh Egan’s team who’d won all five of their Division 1A games to get this far.

Not even a late red card for two-goal hero, Austin Gleeson, could spoil Waterford’s day in front of a 7,815 attendance while Wexford substitute, Jack O’Connor, also got the line late on, his for a second yellow card offence.

Championship conditions in Kilkenny facilitated a game of proper pace and intensity, neither side entertaining the idea that a League final against Cork just two weeks before provincial championships commence might, somehow, be an unwelcome imposition.

But it was Waterford who always set the pace despite being down four senior men through injury in the absent Jamie Barron, Stephen Bennett, Conor Prunty and Calum Lyons.

Liam Cahill’s men were in goal-hungry mood from the off and their early press on Mark Fanning’s puckouts had Wexford in immediate bother.

Dessie Hutchinson might have had a first minute goal only to see his shot deflected by Fanning for a ‘65’, but Waterford only had to wait five minutes for their first green flag, another squandered Fanning puck-out allowing Austin Gleeson go charging in for a well-taken goal.

Waterford led 1-3 to 0-4 inside eleven minutes, but they’d already created three clear goal chances, Wexford struggling to cope with the variation in their play.

Fanning then saved magnificently from Hutchinson in the thirteenth minute, all of the early pressure flooding towards the Ted Carroll stand while Wexford were struggling to get any decent possession to their inside attacking danger-men, Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald.

O’Connor, arguably player of the League until now, started on the ‘forty’ but - starved of possession against Tadhg de Burca, he soon slipped into a roving role that Wexford struggled to exploit.

That said, the sides were level in the seventeenth minute when Austin Gleeson went racing in for his second goal to edge Waterford 2-4 to 0-7 in front. Wexford then had a goal-chance of their own, Rory O’Connor coming in along the right end-line only to be dispossessed brilliantly by Conor Gleeson as he attempted to bat home past Shaun O’Brien.

Wexford could have done with a goal then because a brilliant Darragh Lyons run approaching the half-hour put Hutchinson in for Waterford’s third.

Cahill’s men, thus, went in at half-time, leading 3-9 to 0-10, their goal-threat leaving Darragh Egan with some serious re-organising to do if Wexford were to avoid a heavy defeat here.

But ominously, it was Waterford who resumed on the front foot, Fanning saving brilliantly from Hutchinson again within 30 seconds and Jack Prendergast eventually nailed the fourth Waterford goal with 42 minutes on the clock, his team now a commanding fourteen points clear.

Both Rory O’Connor and McDonald felt they might have had second-half penalties, but their appeals left referee, John Keenan, unimpressed and the fifth Waterford goal duly arrived eight minutes from the end of normal time, Shane Bennett firing home after a great run along the end-line.

Gleeson’s late red was for a needless jab back at Simon Donohue, meaning he now misses Saturday’s final.

SCORERS:

Waterford – A Gleeson (2-3 (0-1 free), P Curran 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-2 65s), D Hutchinson 1-2, J Prendergast 1-1, Shane Bennett 1-0, J Fagan and M Kiely 0-2 each, P Mahony 0-2 (0-1 free), N Montgomery 0-1.

Wexford – R O’Connor 0-5 (0-3 frees), P Foley 0-2 frees, D Reck, C Flood, L Og McGovern, D O’Keeffe, J O’Connor, M Dwyer, C McGuckin, C McDonald and O Pepper 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: S O’Brien, C Gleeson, I Daly, S McNulty, J Fagan, T de Burca, C Daly, D Lyons, A Gleeson, N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran, D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford. Subs – Shane Bennett for Dunford (24 mins), K Bennett for Kiely (53 mins), T Barron for I Daly (61 mins), C Lyons for Fagan (61 mins), Pauric Mahony for D Lyons (63 mins).

WEXFORD: M Fanning, S Donohue, L Ryan, D Reck, P Foley, K Foley, M O’Hanlon, L Og McGovern, D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar, M Dwyer, C McGuckin, R O’Connor, C McDonald, O Pepper. Subs - ), O Foley for Pepper (42 mins), J O’Connor for Dunbar (42 mins), R Higgins for McDonald (47 mins), L Chin for Dwyer (53 mins), C Flood for K Foley (60 mins).

Referee – J Keenan (Wicklow)