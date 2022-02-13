Ruddle becomes folklore hero with his incredible late winner

With literally the last puck of the championship, Ballygunner won the All-Ireland senior club title at Croke Park yesterday, providing an ending as melodramatic as one can imagine. A lot more than one strike is required to reach the All-Ireland summit but ultimately it came down to the crowning intervention of substitute Harry Ruddle who wrote his name into legend with the goal that ended the reign of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It will be a goal recalled for generations in the Waterford club, appearing in its first ever final. With play creeping over the three added minutes and Ballyhale two points to the good, Ruddle set off on a run and let go from around 25m. His shot veered to the left and settled in the corner of Dean Mason’s net.

With that James Owens blew his whistle, as Ballygunner rejoiced and Ballyhale men fell to the ground in despair. The holders looked on course for a ninth All-Ireland title and poised to become the first team to manage three wins back-to-back. The cruel irony being that they made it to Croke Park on the back of similar feats of miraculous escape, turning defeat into victory with late goals in the semi-final win over St Thomas, and also saving themselves when looking doomed in the Leinster semi-final against St Rynagh’s.

Yesterday they hurled in sweeps, but never really reached the smooth and sustained hurling which has brought the club so much success. In the later stages they looked to be tiring, Ballygunner coming out of more rucks with the ball, and only undone by some poor finishing, the Waterford men hitting 14 wides over the course of the game, seven in each half.

The result has historical significance. Until Ruddle’s dramatic strike sealed their win, no Waterford team had managed to win the Tommy Moore Cup. Maybe, as happened in Limerick’s case with Na Piarsaigh’s breakthrough All-Ireland, this will be the prelude to the long-awaited breakthrough for the county team.

This was only Ballyhale’s second ever defeat in a final, an impressive pedigree, but their form coming into the match was fitful. On a good day, with the sun shining and little wind, on a pristine surface, Ballygunner were expected to prosper and strut their stuff. Darren Mullen overcame injury to pick up Dessie Hutchinson and while Mullen had some good moments his man ended up with 1-3 and had a hand in a few more scores.

With the right ball he is next to impossible to contain and Mullen’s job was made more difficult with him picking up a first-half yellow card. Mikey Mahony hit three scores from play, while Billy O’Keeffe and Kevin Mahony each chipped in with two.

Hutchinson’s goal came in the 48th minute, fielding a long ball in ahead of Mullen, before turning and striking from a past Mason. Five minutes earlier Ballyhale looked to have taken a firmer hold when substitute Eoin Reid pulled to the net, the veteran finishing after Stephen O’Keeffe saved from Colin Fennelly’s batted effort .

The goal had Ballyhale four points in front but their habit of committing needless fouls allowed Pauric Mahony the chance to keep Ballygunner close. Yet after the Hutchinson goal came points from Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid and then an inspirational score by Richie Reid in the 56th minute, to put them 1-18 to 1-14 ahead.

The finish was thrilling. Hutchinson scored the first of three in reply to leave Ballygunner one adrift entering the three minutes of injury-time. When Evan Shefflin landed a score with almost two minutes of injury-time played that looked near enough an insurance score. But nothing is safe in hurling, least of all a two-point lead, and Ruddle, who came on in the 53rd minute, had still his unforgettable moment to come.

TJ Reid finished with 0-8 and contributed a great deal, while Ballyhale scored four points from their half-backs, but Eoin Cody didn’t have the impact expected, with large credit down to Ian Kenny. Ballyhale held a three-point lead at half-time, but the hurling disappointed.

It picked up in the second half without ever becoming the classic people had hoped for.

Before a low attendance, the teams were level on five occasions in a first half ending Ballyhale 0-10, Ballygunner 0-7. Billy O’Keeffe had a goal attempt in the 24th minute blocked by Brian Butler, a late inclusion for Kevin Mullen, throwing his body in the way.

Scorers – Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-7 (7f); D Hutchinson 1-3; H Ruddle 1-0; M Mahony 0-3; B O’Keeffe, K Mahony 0-2 each. Ballyhale: TJ Reid 0-8 (4f, 1 ‘65); E Reid 1-0; A Mullen, E Shefflin 0-2 each; E Cody, P Mullen, J Cuddihy, D Corcoran, B Cody, C Fennelly, R Reid 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; T Foley, B Coughlan, I Kenny; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; Pauric Mahony, P Hogan, M Mahony; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, B O’Keeffe. Subs: C Power for B O’Keeffe (46); H Ruddle for Sheahan (53).

Ballyhale: D Mason; B Butler, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; C Walsh, P Mullen; A Mullen, TJ Reid, J Cuddihy; B Cody, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: E Reid for Walsh (h-t); K Mullen for Butler (inj 33).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).