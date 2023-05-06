Ross King leads the way as Laois ease past Kildare in Joe McDonagh Cup

Laois 1-23 Kildare 0-11

A forgettable local derby between Laois and Kildare that never caught fire was effectively settled in the ten minutes before half-time, when Tomás Keyes’ goal helped push Laois nine points clear by the break, ensuring that they were never put under any pressure by a misfiring Kildare attack at any stage after the break.

Given that Kildare travelled to Portlaoise on the back of four successive defeats while Laois won just one of their nine competitive ties in 2023, it was probably no surprise that the start of this game was underwhelming.

The home side led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 25 minutes of error-ridden hurling, with six of those seven scores coming from placed balls.

Ross King, who was by far the leading attacking light with five excellent points from play, kick-started a match-winning spell for Laois with a good score from 55 metres, and when Aidan Corby set up Keyes for a well-taken goal a couple of minutes before the break, there was little doubt about how this one would play out.

With both sides facing into hugely consequential fixtures next weekend, Kildare will try to take confidence from some nice strikes from Conan Boran and Killian Harrington as they prepare for a relegation showdown against Down.

Laois, for their part, found their attacking groove late on when Martin Phelan (two), Stephen Bergin and substitute James Duggan (two) all hit the target, staking a claim for inclusion in advance of a crucial trip to Austin Stack Park to take on Kerry.

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), R King 0-5, T Keyes 1-1, S Bergin 0-2, M Phelan 0-2, J Duggan 0-2, J Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: D Qualter 0-6 (0-5f), C Boran 0-3, D Flaherty 0-1, K Harrington 0-1.

Laois: Enda Rowland; D Hartnett, FC Fennell, I Shanahan; R Mullaney, P Delaney, J Kelly; A Corby, R King; P Purcell, S Maher, J Keyes; S Bergin, M Phelan, T Keyes.

Subs: J Lennon for J Keyes (56), J Duggan for Bergin (56), G Lynch for Mullaney (56), P Dunne for Delaney (61), L Senior for King (66).

Kildare: P McKenna; C Byrne, S Leacy, N Ó Muineacháin; D Costello, R Boran, A Goss; S Christianseen, B Byrne; C Boran, M Delaney, J Byrne; D Flaherty, P Dolan, D Qualter.

Subs: K Harrington for Flaherty (39), R Hogan for Leacy (52), F Bass for C Boran (56), M Hogan for Christianseen (63), S Whelan for Delaney (66), H Carroll for Costello (70, temp).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).