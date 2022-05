A terrific first-half performance from Roscommon pretty much booked their place in the Nickey Rackard Cup final as they accounted for Tyrone, who had been unbeaten, at Dr Hyde Park.

Goals from Daniel Glynn, from a penalty, and Brendan Mulry left Francis O’Halloran’s men ten points ahead at the break, before substitute Adam Donnelly grabbed a third goal in injury time to seal the deal.