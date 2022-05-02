Rory O’Connor leads rout of 14-men Laois

Wexford's Rory O'Connor in action during the Leinster SHC victory over Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

A rampant second-half display from Wexford saw them demolish Laois with 27 points to spare in this desperately poor Leinster SHC round-robin third round clash at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, yesterday afternoon.

As Wexford manager Darragh Egan watched the first half he was becoming increasingly worried as his side struggled to make a worthwhile impression against Laois.

Although, it was the home side’s lack of fire power that really haunted them through this opening period. Laois have become the whipping boys of this provincial title race, and this was to become no exception.

Their vulnerabilities became patently evident in the second half as the defence was unable to cope with a rampant Rory O’Connor in the visitor’s attack.

Such was the paucity of the home attack that all of their opening-half seven points came from frees, while overall they could manage just a meagre three points from play.

Such was the lack of intensity in the first period, one wondered had Wexford accepted they face a stiff challenge in taking one of the top three places as their play was sluggish while they became increasingly frustrated at their lack of successful scoring opportunities.

O’Connor and Lee Chin (free) – making his first start since last year’s championship – had them 0-2 to 0-0 in front inside four minutes, with PJ Scully responding with a Laois pointed free.

Wexford had moved into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead when Conor McDonald gathered a long Paudie Foley free before losing his marker and beating goalkeeper Enda Rowland from close range leaving them leading 1-5 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

While Scully continued to point the way for his side from frees, it was Chin along with Dee O’Keeffe who kept the Wexford scoreline ticking over, they were 1-10 to 0-7 clear at the interval.

Having limited Wexford through the opening half, one expected a more serious challenge from the home side on the resumption, but this failed to materialise as the visitors soon became rampant.

Rory O’Connor and Liam Óg McGovern added points inside the opening four minutes, while Ryan Mullaney had his side’s first score from play on 43 minutes.

Wexford had stretched into a 1-15 to 0-9 lead by the 47th minute, when Laois were dealt a huge blow, having midfielder Fiachra C Fennell dismissed on a second yellow card three minutes later.

Laois struggled following this dismissal, particularly after Rory O’Connor finished a cross from his brother Jack to the net.

Now revelling in his new-found freedom, O’Connor was fouled on two separate occasions – on 56 minutes and three minutes later – leaving Mark Fanning to find the net from both penalties, leaving them 4-17 to 0-8 clear.

Try as they might, Laois were unable to make any real impression. Wexford continued to punish them adding further misery with goals through Dee O’Keeffe and sub Kevin Foley to keep their championship hopes alive.

For the O’Moore County men it was yet another miserable afternoon in the heavy rain.

Scorers – Wexford: M Fanning 2-1 (2-0 pens, 1f); L Chin 0-7 (4f, 1, ’65); R O’Connor 1-3; C McDonald 1-2; D O’Keeffe 1-1; K Foley 1-0; L Óg McGovern 0-2; C Devitt, D Reck, M O’Hanlon, J O’Connor, C Flood 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-8 (8f); B McGinley 0-2; E Rowland (1), R Mullaney 0-1 each.

Wexford – M Fanning 7; S Donohoe 6, L Ryan 6, C Devitt 7; P Foley 7, D Reck 7, M O’Hanlon 7; D O’Keeffe 8, L Chin 6; L Óg McGovern 7, J O’Connor 6, C McGuckin 6; R O’Connor 8, C McDonald 7, C Hearne 6. Subs: C Flood 7 for McGuckin (45), M Dwyer 6 for Hearne (52), P Morris 6 for Chin (60), K Foley 6 for Devitt (61), C Dunbar for O’Keeffe (68).

Laois – E Rowland 7; D Hartnett 6, C McEvoy 7, S Downey 6; R Mullaney 7, L O’Connell 7, J Kelly 6; P Purcell 6, F C Fennell 6; W Dunphy 6, C Dwyer 7, J Keyes 6; M Dowling 6, P J Scully 7, Ben Conroy. 6 Subs: A Corby 7 for Dowling (h-t), C Byrne 6 for Dunphy (54), J Lennon 7 for Conroy (57), B McGinley 7 for Dwyer (62), C Phelan for Purcell (69).

Ref – C Cunning (Antrim).