Rory O'Connor hits 1-12 as Wexford make it five wins from five against Cork

Wexford forward Rory O'Connor in action against Niall O'Leary of Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Wexford hurlers secured top spot in Division 1A by making it five from five with an impressive defeat of the previously unbeaten Cork at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

It was very much the Rory O’Connor show, the St Martins man coming off to a standing ovation when substituted in the 67th minute having delivered a marvellous personal contribution of 1-12.

The game was, effectively, a dead rubber, both teams already safely through to the semi-finals. As such, the only prize up for grabs was the distinction of finishing top of Group A, thereby securing a last four clash against the runners-up in Group B.

For both, that was a luxury scarcely anticipated at the start of this campaign in a group heavily mined with the likes of Limerick and Galway.

The result means that Waterford will be Wexford’s semi-final opponents next weekend and Kilkenny will face Cork.

Helped by a customary Wexford Park wind gusting from the Clonard-end, the home team got off to a flier, stretching 1-3 to 0-0 clear inside the opening four minutes.

Rory O’Connor kicked the goal, making a terrific fetch of Damien Reck’s high delivery despite having lost his hurley and duly rounding Niall O’Leary and goalkeeper, Ger Collins, to kick a finish that David Clifford or Con O’Callaghan would have been proud of.

O’Connor was the real go-to man for Wexford, giving O’Leary a torrid time all through and getting to the half-time break with a personal tally of 1-7 (four frees).

By then, the home team had established a 1-13 to 0-8 lead, their ploy of going direct to their inside attacking line in which O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Corey Byrne-Dunbar were all on fire reaping an obvious dividend.

Cork were struggling to get any purchase from an attack short of Patrick Horgan and one in which only Conor Lehane appeared to have a genuine appetite for battle.

True, they might have had an eighth minute goal, Alan Connolly putting Lehane in behind the cover only for goalkeeper, Mark Fanning, to brilliantly deflect the shot out for a ‘65’, which Shane Kingston duly missed.

The Douglas man was actually guilty of four wides in the opening eleven minutes alone, Wexford pulling clear with good performances throughout the field.

Indeed that half-time margin ought really have been more than eight points, Wexford accumulating ten first-half wides to their opponents’ seven.

Cork manager, Kieran Kingston, duly communicated his displeasure with three changes at half-time. He also switched Damien Cahalane onto the rampant O’Connor.

It worked up to a point, the St Martins man eventually moving out the field, where he was tracked by Cork substitute, Sam Quirke.

And after a scoring burst of six unanswered points, Cork were just a goal adrift with fifteen minutes to play. But that was as good as it got for the visitors, Wexford rallying again to ease home with five points to spare, Alan Connolly firing a late consolation goal for the Rebels.

SCORERS: Wexford – R O’Connor 1-12 (0-6 frees), C McDonald and O Foley 0-2 each, D O’Keeffe, J O’Connor, L Og McGovern, K Foley and C Byrne-Dunbar 0-1 each. P Foley 0-1 free.

Cork – C Lehane 0-6 (0-3 frees), A Connolly 1-1, S Kingston 0-3 frees, R Downey 0-2, C Joyce 0-2 (0-1 free), L Meade, J O’Connor and M Keane 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan, C Devitt, P Foley, D Reck, J O’Connor, D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar, L Og McGovern, O Foley, K Foley, R O’Connor, C McDonald, C Byrne Dunbar. Subs – M Dwyer for Byrne-Dunbar (49 mins), C McGuckin for J O’Connor (55 mins), O Pepper for Dunbar (60 mins), C Flood for Devitt (60 mins), C Hearne for R O’Connor (67 mins)

CORK: G Collins, D Cahalane, D O’Leary, N O’Leary, S O’Leary-Hayes, C Joyce, R Downey, B Roche, L Meade, S Harnedy, S Barrett, S Twomey, S Kingston, A Connolly, C Lehane. Subs – S Quirke for Roche, M Keane for Harnedy and C Cahalane for Twomey (all half-time). J O’Connor for Kingston (45 mins),

Referee – F Horgan (Tipperary).



