Rocks of Cashel take Harty Cup glory

David versus Goliath screamed the local newspapers’ 12-page preview supplements but the underdogs, Cashel Community School, refused to be denied their first-ever Dr Harty Cup title in a performance filled with grit and guts.

The first all-Tipperary final in 106 years of this competition, played out in front of 7,283 spectators, was decided by Éanna Ormond’s stoppage-time winner after Thurles twice battled back to level in the closing stages.

Led by Man of the Match Ger O’Dwyer, a brother of Aussie Rules star Orla, Cashel were able to disrupt the flow of a Thurles attack that had blasted 13 goals and averaged over 27 points across their five games, restricting them to four points from play.

“We’re not finished yet, we’re going all the way,” vowed Cashel joint-captain Ronan Connolly to huge cheers after lifting the cup alongside Ben Currivan. Both schools now advance to the All-Ireland series.

It was a game of rucks and frees. The first score from play took 19 minutes to arrive, Cashel’s Fabian Ryan tapping over. It was also their last of the half.

Thurles responded with the next three. Aidan Stakelum had their first from play on 21 minutes in between two from Tommy Maher, a free and a fine strike from midfield. They led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Currivan had the only point from play of the third quarter before a Connolly’s 65 levelled it for the fourth time.

Cashel would add the next three; another Connolly free followed by points for Oisín O’Donoghue and Adam Daly, both laid on by Connolly.

Thurles found a response with points from substitute Bill Flanagan, Maher (free), and Robbie Stapleton.

David McGrath edged Cashel back ahead but a Maher free had them level a sixth time entering three minutes of stoppage time.

But from the puck-out, Adam Daly spread the play to Currivan, who sent Ormond into space and his effort just had the legs to carry the crossbar.

SCORERS – Cashel CS: R Connolly 0-6 (5f, 1 65); É Ormond, B Currivan, O O’Donoghue, D McGrath, F Ryan, A Daly 0-1 each. Thurles CBS: T Maher 0-5 (4f); R Ryan 0-3 (3f); A Stakelum, R Stapleton, B Flanagan 0-1 each.

CASHEL CS: T Breen; D Spillane, C Byrne, C Ryan; D Fogarty, J Quinlan, G O’Dwyer; O O’Donoghue, S Buckley; É Ormond, B Currivan (j-capt), A Daly; D McGrath, F Ryan, R Connolly (j-capt). Subs: Ross Darcy for Connolly (55-57, blood), P Dalton for Ormond (60+3), Darcy for F Ryan (60+3).

THURLES CBS – E Horgan; P O’Dwyer, E Morris, L Doyle; S Walsh, J Ryan, E O’Connell; J Egan, T Maher (capt); J Maher, D Rossiter, A Stakelum; R Ryan, Jimmie Lahart, R Stapleton. Subs: B Flanagan for Lahart (37), J Doyle for Stakelum (43), D Kelly for R Ryan (45), J Hayes for Rossiter (58), E Ralph for O’Connell (60+3).

Ref: É Stapleton (Limerick).