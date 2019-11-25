Richie McCarthy the latest Limerick star to call time on inter-county career

Limerick defender Richie McCarthy has become the latest player from the county to announce his retirement.

Last week Paul Browne confirmed he was stepping down from the inter-county scene at the age of 30, with McCarthy announcing today that his 11-year journey with the Treaty is over.

"Today I am announcing my retirement from the Limerick Senior Hurling team. It has been an incredible 11-year journey but the time is right for me to now step away," said McCarthy.

"It is the greatest honour for any GAA player to wear their county colours but it has also been the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane."

McCarthy, 32, made his debut for the Limerick senior team in 2009 and won one Munster title and the All-Ireland in 2018.

"To all of my teammates who have worked so hard to achieve what we have achieved, all I can say is thank you, it has been a pleasure. I am left with many great memories including the greatest of all when I was able to lift the Liam McCarthy in front of Hill 16," he added.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the immeasurable contribution of the many management, medical and back room teams I have been with for over a decade as well as the help and support I received from the Limerick County Board.

"Thank you also to my club Blackrock for your support and belief in me as a player.

"To the supporters of Limerick, I want to say a huge thank you. Your continued belief and support of us is everything that makes playing for Limerick so special.

"Finally, to my family, my parents Henry and Ann and in particular my partner Ruth who have been an enormous support to me and who I owe so much to.

"I would like to wish John, Declan and all the panel the very best for the coming year. I look forward to playing with Blackrock for many years to come."

