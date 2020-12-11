| 7.5°C Dublin

Richie McCarthy, Franny Forde and Martin Storey revisit what it's like to end an All-Ireland famine

As Waterford bid to end a 61-year wait for Liam MacCarthy on Sunday, Limerick, Galway and Wexford legends explain what it meant to their counties

Martin Storey savours Wexford&rsquo;s 1996 victory. Photo: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE Expand

Martin Storey savours Wexford’s 1996 victory. Photo: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Michael Verney

There was a moment during a Limerick psychology session with Caroline Currid two years ago when the winning mentality possessed by a new-look Treaty squad really hit home to Richie McCarthy.

McCarthy had soldiered for the guts of a decade in green and white without any national success at that stage, but the influx of many prodigious underage talents would quickly change that, as well as his outlook.

The Blackrock powerhouse is quiet and reserved by nature so he thought little of it when making an innocuous comment, only for Tom Morrissey to swiftly put him in his place.

