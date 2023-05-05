Richie Hogan returns to make Kilkenny squad as Derek Lyng shuffles deck for Antrim clash

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan returns to the squad to take on Antrim. — © SPORTSFILE

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is back from injury and included in the Kilkenny match-day squad to face Antrim in this Sunday's Leinster SHC round-robin clash at Corrigan Park (1.0).

The seven-time All-Ireland SHC winner made his first start for the Cats in nearly two and a half years during their League semi-final victory over Cork at the end of March before suffering another injury setback against the Rebels.

The Danesfort dynamo broke a bone in his wrist in the closing half of that game but he has made a speedy recovery to feature among the Kilkenny replacements for their trip north.

Derek Lyng's starting 15 features three changes with Alan Murphy and Adrian Mullen forming a new midfield partnership as Conor Fogarty drops out of the squad while Darragh Corcoran reverts to wing-back.

Pádraig Walsh also misses out in defence along with attacker Timmy Clifford as Tom Phelan and Martin Keoghan (who made a big impact off the bench in their draw with Galway last weekend) are given the chance to impress.

Kilkenny veteran Walter Walsh is also back in the match-day squad as Lyng bids to make it five points from a possible six on Sunday.

Mikey Carey, who returned from his travels to re-join the squad in recent weeks, was not named in their possible 26 as the Young Irelands clubman is given more time to adapt to the inter-county scene.

KILKENNY (SH v Antrim): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, A Murphy; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody.