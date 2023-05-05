Richie Hogan returns to make Kilkenny squad as Derek Lyng shuffles deck for Antrim clash
Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is back from injury and included in the Kilkenny match-day squad to face Antrim in this Sunday's Leinster SHC round-robin clash at Corrigan Park (1.0).
The seven-time All-Ireland SHC winner made his first start for the Cats in nearly two and a half years during their League semi-final victory over Cork at the end of March before suffering another injury setback against the Rebels.
The Danesfort dynamo broke a bone in his wrist in the closing half of that game but he has made a speedy recovery to feature among the Kilkenny replacements for their trip north.
Derek Lyng's starting 15 features three changes with Alan Murphy and Adrian Mullen forming a new midfield partnership as Conor Fogarty drops out of the squad while Darragh Corcoran reverts to wing-back.
Pádraig Walsh also misses out in defence along with attacker Timmy Clifford as Tom Phelan and Martin Keoghan (who made a big impact off the bench in their draw with Galway last weekend) are given the chance to impress.
Kilkenny veteran Walter Walsh is also back in the match-day squad as Lyng bids to make it five points from a possible six on Sunday.
Mikey Carey, who returned from his travels to re-join the squad in recent weeks, was not named in their possible 26 as the Young Irelands clubman is given more time to adapt to the inter-county scene.
KILKENNY (SH v Antrim): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, A Murphy; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody.