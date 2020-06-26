Revealed: Munster Hurling and Leinster Football and Hurling Championship draws made

Kilkenny and Tipperary battled it out in last year’s All-Ireland SHC final, with Tipp prevailing. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The draw for the provincial hurling championships has thrown up two grudge matches in the quarter-finals in Dublin v Laois and Limerick v Clare.

The four have been drawn in their respective provincial quarter-finals, meaning they'll play a minimum of five matches over eight weekends should they go all the way to this year’s All-Ireland decider on either Saturday December 12 or Sunday 13.

The clash between Limerick and Clare will also double up as a league final after they were confirmed as winners of Division 1A and 1B respectively.

Laois meanwhile, shocked Dublin in last year’s preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final in O’Moore Park after winning the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Should any of the four qualify for this year’s final via the back door, they will play six championship games in just eight weeks.

In Munster, Cork and Waterford were pitted together in the semi-finals while All-Ireland champions Tipperary, who were also given straight passage to the last four, will play the winner of the quarter-final between Limerick and Clare.

Leinster champions Wexford and last year’s provincial finalists Kilkenny were given byes to the semi-finals after the decision was made to scrap the round-robin format that has been such a success over the past two years.

Kilkenny will play the winners of Laois v Dublin in the last four, while Wexford will face Galway in the other Leinster semi-final.

The Munster and Leinster quarter-finals will both take place on October 24/25, the first weekend of the inter-county championship action of 2020.

The respective provincial semi-finals are played over Halloween weekend.

The losers of those last-eight ties will have two weeks to prepare for the first round of qualifiers.

Both provincial finals are scheduled to be played over the weekend of October 14th/15th.

The quarter-finals, which will pit the provincial final losers against a round 2 qualifier winners, and the semi-finals are scheduled for consecutive weekends, with a two week break then to the All-Ireland hurling final.

Meanwhile, Dublin and Meath have been kept apart until a potential Leinster final, after the draw semi-final draw was made for the Eastern provincial championship.

Last year’s finalists will meet on October 17/18 in the penultimate round of Division 1 of the Allianz football league but cannot meet in this year’s championship until the Leinster decider, should they win their respective quarter-final and semi-final matches.

The Leinster final, down for November 21, will double-up as the centenary commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

All matches must be finished on the day, with no provision for replays.

Extra-time and penalties will be played, where required.

The Leinster SFC draw is as follows:

Round 1: Carlow v Offaly; Wexford v Wicklow; Louth v Longford.

Quarter-finals: Carlow/Offaly v Kildare; Wexford/Wicklow v Meath; Louth/Longford v Laois; Westmeath v Dublin.

Semi-finals: Carlow/Offaly/Kildare v Wexford/Wicklow/Meath; Louth/Longford/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin.

Online Editors