THE pandemic has unfortunately robbed supporters of the opportunity to attend games but those lucky few inside the gates have the chance to see and hear things that scarcely would have been possible in normal times.

I had the pleasure of being on radio duty for RTÉ when Galway and Limerick met in Salthill last Sunday and a trip to the toilet before throw-in offered a glimpse into what was about to unfold as the noises from the home dressing-room could be heard.

I was like ‘The Bird’ O’Donnell from John B Keane’s The Field with the ear cocked out trying to catch what was going on, and all you could hear were the words ‘relentless, relentless, relentless’ being constantly repeated, and that was the narrative of Galway’s performance.

They were stuck in Limerick’s faces at every opportunity and the All-Ireland champions didn’t like it one bit. There was no containment job like in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, there was no sweeper or no attempt at a smash and grab as they went straight for the Treaty’s throat.

While all the talk in the aftermath might have been about the concession of frees and John Kiely’s controversial comments about Galway players taking a dive, just how impressive Shane O’Neill’s side were on the day was glossed over – they made Limerick look average.

Kiely has to be admired for retracting his remarks, and having reflected on the game he surely realised that Galway are their nearest challengers, with a mouth-watering clash likely to await come summer.

There was talk last winter that Limerick pushed Galway around the place and that they nearly bullied them in Croke Park, but there was an edge to the Tribe this time and it was intriguing to see the usually relaxed O’Neill so animated on the line, particularly against his native county.

Galway have more options this year with a nice blend of youth and experience while older players like David Burke and Joe Canning were buzzing around the middle of the park. Others have reverted to their natural positions with Niall Burke at full-forward and Adrian Tuohey at wing-back.

Another nugget which suggests that Galway mean business was that their subs – guided by their leader Canning – took part in a session on the field after the game as they didn’t dwell for a second on a good performance with bigger prizes already in their sights.

They were being put through skill work and sprint training with Canning stuck in the middle of it. The easiest thing for him to do at 32 was to head in and get changed after his cameo appearance but that’s a good reflection on where him and Galway are at now.

It’s a small thing, but it’s a good sign. I’m also a fan of the role that they’re creating for Joe at midfield as well, particularly if you have pace around him as he could do serious damage and be a real playmaker out there.

For all the negativity that surrounds hurling at present, the end of Limerick’s unbeaten streak blows the championship back open again as many reckoned that it was nearly going to be a foregone conclusion that the Green Wave would gobble everyone else up.

And what better way to kick-start the season than Galway making the trip to Tipperary to meet their fiercest of rivals in Thurles with questions hovering on whether Liam Sheedy’s troops are All-Ireland contenders.

The answer is not clear-cut when you analyse Tipp’s performances last winter and their first two league games to date. Conceding the opposition puck-out and retreating out the pitch shows clear evidence that they want to keep it tight at the back and cut off space in their defence.

But will it come at a cost this summer if they persist to set up the same way? The scoring charts don’t make for happy reading in the Premier with no goal in more than 140 minutes – they barely threatened a green flag against Cork during last Saturday’s draw – and there’s an over-reliance on Jason Forde’s place balls.

Another worry for Sheedy is that his defenders are nearly scoring more than the Tipp forward division outside of Forde. Tipp, like their Big Three counterparts in Cork and Kilkenny, are adapting to a new style of play under close scrutiny with short preparation time and the absence of challenge games to hone their system.

Tipp are certain to vary between long and short deliveries when it really matters with key players like Séamie Callanan still to return up front, while they have the luxury of introducing a host of fresh young talent meshed with experienced All-Ireland winners.

Sheedy has generally gone for pace and mobility in defence but the job Pádraic Maher did against Patrick Horgan when redeployed to the edge of the square was a big plus as he looked mad for road once again.

Sheedy will be enthused by Galway’s disposal of Limerick – who have held the Indian sign over them – and he will be banging the drum to his squad that they are still as good as anyone in the country. And why shouldn’t he, knowing that they were only a puck of the ball away from Galway last year. If Cathal Barrett hadn’t been harshly sent off, Tipp would have been in the last four. It’s clear that Sheedy is building towards the summer.

I admire him for the way he’s going about it. Security at the back is the first priority and there’s a realisation that they have to get the overall package right rather than just trying to outscore teams in a shoot out.

Galway nearly have all of the pieces of the jigsaw in place to take Limerick down in the white heat of championship whereas Tipp have been lacking in a few areas to go toe to toe with the standard-bearers.

Sheedy is aiming to fine-tune those weak spots before they become the total package so game five away to Waterford might be a better indication of where they are really at with cards being kept close to his chest, much like they were at this stage two years ago before lifting Liam MacCarthy.

It could soon be like flicking a switch for their attack to go to town and bang in three or four goals but whether we see another thriller between the two remains to be seen as Tipp are likely to replicate what we saw on the opening two weekends.

They might mix it up for a couple of internal games but they won’t show their hand in the league as it is solely based on defence first, with Barry Hogan getting the nod in goal a clear statement of their future intent.

It’s fascinating to see whether a classic like we are accustomed to materialises, and with a gap week on the horizon things should be ramped up a notch and this weekend gives us a much clearer picture of where these two stand heading into championship.