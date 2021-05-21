| 10.4°C Dublin

Relentless Galway giving Tipp boss Liam Sheedy plenty to think about as All-Ireland race takes shape

John Mullane

Tribe blew the summer open with stunning defeat of Limerick and laid gauntlet down for Tipp to show Premier credentials

Joe Canning is fitting well into his new role in the middle of the park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

THE pandemic has unfortunately robbed supporters of the opportunity to attend games but those lucky few inside the gates have the chance to see and hear things that scarcely would have been possible in normal times.

I had the pleasure of being on radio duty for RTÉ when Galway and Limerick met in Salthill last Sunday and a trip to the toilet before throw-in offered a glimpse into what was about to unfold as the noises from the home dressing-room could be heard.

