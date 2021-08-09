Rebels’ pace and bench press the difference but Cats show their defiant DNA once more

We were awaiting extra-time in Croke Park yesterday, absorbing the shock of Kilkenny’s latest back-from-the-grave act, when I spotted Donal O’Grady coming out early from the Cork dressing-room and taking his seat in the stand.

All around us, the conversation was about how Cork had blown it. Exactly like 2018 against Limerick; six points up, one foot in an All-Ireland final, only be dragged back out of it.

Huw Lawlor straining and getting the flick that dispossessed Tim O’Mahony was just like Nicky Quaid’s block three years ago. For Cork, the natural inclination might have been to think, ‘this isn’t our day’.

It was only a small thing. But to me, O’Grady coming out early suggested that Cork weren’t having the same conversation. Whatever they were talking about, it wasn’t to do with how they’d let the lead slip. There was no recrimination going on. No wallowing in self-pity. They just reset, refocused and went after it again.

Patrick Horgan, having missed that ’65 in injury-time, miscued another free early in extra-time. But again, Cork stayed upright.

They didn’t miss a beat. Never dipped the heads. They weren’t remotely spooked by Kilkenny reincarnation.

And so, eventually, their running game wore Kilkenny down. It just took a little longer than it should have.

You have to remember, it’s eight years since Cork were in an All-Ireland final. It’s a big step to take for any team.

You fall over the line? Fine. You’re over the line.

Immense credit goes to Kilkenny. It won’t be much consolation, but their capacity to keep going, their inclination to fight for every ball until the game is dead, is really admirable.

Whether it’s part of their DNA or a trait that comes from their manager, the number of times they’ve chased down lost causes and turned them into a victory or in this case, a near miss, is remarkable.

That said, they’ll regret not getting everything they might have out of TJ Reid. Given Cork’s pace, playing him out around the middle for so much of the game was a mistake. That period in the second half, between the 53rd and 63rd minute, when Cork scored eight out of nine points, they also mopped up a succession of Kilkenny puck-outs.

TJ, positioned on the edge of the square, would have been a better threat there than where he was stationed, in the middle of the field with Cork players fizzing all around him.

Honourable mention also for Eoin Murphy. His saves; from Alan Cadogan and then Alan Connolly, were essentially the difference between Kilkenny being cut adrift and keeping tight enough to have a plausible chance at coming back in the first place.

But Cork’s pace and their better bench were key.

To the lay person on the street, Shane Kingston not starting meant he was dropped.

He wasn’t. He was simply held back.

When the time came, with Pádraig Walsh on a yellow card, Kingston came on and made sure Kilkenny’s sweeper was occupied.

Seven points from play off the bench in such a big game is a phenomenal contribution.

Cork really should have pulled away in the second half, when they had 29 shots to Kilkenny’s 18 and only scored 15. But they had all the key moments in extra-time.

You can’t keep speed like Jack O’Connor’s under lock and key forever and eventually, he got his goal.

Another huge play was Robert Downey pulling down a high ball meant for TJ Reid, galloping out with it and setting Cork on their way to another score.

These are the moments other players on the team extract from. Cork grasped that. Confidence is contagious.

They’ll need everyone back for two weeks’ time.

Conor Cahalane was in bother when he came off. Ger Millerick too. For me, Millerick is a major asset against a team like Limerick. Ready-built to try and mute the threat of Tom Morrissey or even Cian Lynch.

Because against Limerick, you need to win so many different battles.

For Limerick, hurling is a game of grids. They play in such a way that they don’t look beyond 30 yards in front of them.

They flood a section, keep the ball moving to team-mates until eventually, space opens up.

To counteract that, you need energy and concentration to follow runners. Cork, very obviously have this skill set.

What they also possess – something Waterford couldn’t rely on on Saturday – is a two-man inside line, namely Horgan and O’Connor, who will stay close to goal and pose a constant threat.

Waterford, like Cork, had the runners around the middle third. They had the legs and the intent.

The finishers up front are vital though.

They’ll also bring a level of freshness with them into the game, something Waterford couldn’t have had after playing four matches on four consecutive weekends.

That’s a cruel run. Particularly when the team at the end of it is Limerick.

But Limerick won’t be naïve enough to believe any of the talk that this final is over before it starts.

And that, for all the confidence they’ll take from yesterday, could be Cork’s biggest problem.