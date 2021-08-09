| 11.3°C Dublin

Rebels’ pace and bench press the difference but Cats show their defiant DNA once more

Brendan Cummins

Cork manager Kieran Kingston celebrates his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Kieran Kingston Expand

Cork manager Kieran Kingston celebrates his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

We were awaiting extra-time in Croke Park yesterday, absorbing the shock of Kilkenny’s latest back-from-the-grave act, when I spotted Donal O’Grady coming out early from the Cork dressing-room and taking his seat in the stand.

All around us, the conversation was about how Cork had blown it. Exactly like 2018 against Limerick; six points up, one foot in an All-Ireland final, only be dragged back out of it.

Huw Lawlor straining and getting the flick that dispossessed Tim O’Mahony was just like Nicky Quaid’s block three years ago. For Cork, the natural inclination might have been to think, ‘this isn’t our day’.

