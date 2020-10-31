| 14°C Dublin

Rebel pressure can play into Cahill's hands to help Déise end losing cycle

Waterford's Austin Gleeson. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford's Austin Gleeson. Photo: Sportsfile

John Mullane

It may not have the box-office appeal of other hurling fixtures this weekend but a glorious opportunity knocks for Waterford and Cork with a provincial final place up for grabs in Thurles today.

All the talk is of tomorrow's heavyweight clash between Tipperary and Limerick but the other Munster semi-final offers new bosses Liam Cahill and Kieran Kingston the chance to climb hurling's ladder and compete for silverware again.

The winner will secure an All-Ireland quarter-final place, at the worst, whereas the loser faces a long road through the shark pit of the back door and there's no doubt that both were dealt good hands on the opposite side of the draw to the last two All-Ireland champions.