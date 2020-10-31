It may not have the box-office appeal of other hurling fixtures this weekend but a glorious opportunity knocks for Waterford and Cork with a provincial final place up for grabs in Thurles today.

All the talk is of tomorrow's heavyweight clash between Tipperary and Limerick but the other Munster semi-final offers new bosses Liam Cahill and Kieran Kingston the chance to climb hurling's ladder and compete for silverware again.

The winner will secure an All-Ireland quarter-final place, at the worst, whereas the loser faces a long road through the shark pit of the back door and there's no doubt that both were dealt good hands on the opposite side of the draw to the last two All-Ireland champions.

The sooner Cahill can break Waterford's losing cycle the better and four long years without a Munster victory, as well as 1,175 days since their last championship win when defeating the Rebels in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, hangs like a weight around their necks.

Eight defeats and one draw since their last Munster triumph makes for grim reading and 2020 will be deemed successful if they finally put that barren spell to bed. And Cahill would have given anything to have had Michael 'Brick' Walsh help achieve that.

It will be a first Waterford championship match since 2002 where 'Brick' won't play any part and this winter championship would be right up his street as he always rolled up the sleeves and won that dirty ball when needed.

Waterford don't have a player like that in their arsenal and the absence of Barry Coughlan, Conor Gleeson, Noel Connors, Darragh Fives, Philip Mahony, Shane Bennett, Pauric Mahony, Maurice Shanahan, Timmy Ryan and Tom Devine shows how times have changed.

Aside from Devine, they all played a big part in the run to the 2017 All-Ireland decider but won't feature today and that tells you the size of Cahill's task. He's putting his own stamp on Waterford and building his own team but there's a lot of experience absent.

The return of Tadhg de Búrca is very welcome while the placement of Austin Gleeson will be interesting as it could be tailor-made for him to play centre-forward given the physical presence he offers in an attack without many familiar faces.

It'll also be intriguing to see if Kevin Moran is pushed up front to offer some more brute force and while last weekend's games were shoot-outs from further out the pitch, this could be poles apart with both full-forward lines capable of opening up if they are supplied.

Anything other than a Munster final won't be accepted from Kingston with the Cork public placing pressure on the Rebels to produce something spectacular. He will be keen to kill off the talk of Cork being a top-of-the-ground, summer team and show that they can also mix it physically while laying down a marker in the All-Ireland race.

He has injury problems, though, with Eoin Cadogan, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Robbie O'Flynn ruled out and Fitzgibbon, in particular, is a colossal loss as it throws up the conundrum over who partners Bill Cooper in midfield to help curtail Jamie Barron.

The big question Kingston must answer is who mans the heart of their defence. That has been Cork's Achilles heel since their last All-Ireland win 15 years ago and it'll be interesting to see if they go with youth in the shape of Robert Downey and Tim O'Mahony or whether Damien Cahalane reverts back to the spine of the defence.

There are no doubts at the other end as they have the forwards to destroy any team but will conditions be conducive to their free-flowing style? They need to finally blow that theory out of the water or it will forever follow them around.

The elements should suit Waterford and they have had no problem winning games in tougher conditions and this is why Aidan Walsh's presence might be key to offer support for Seamus Harnedy if Cork opt to go long.

The slower the game, the more it will stand to Waterford. It will be decided by which full-back line limits the damage most but the loss of Fitzgibbon, as well as the elements, might play into the hands of Cahill and he can end their losing hoodoo in a fascinating duel.

It's all action in Leinster tonight and while a game getting acclimatised to an empty Croke Park should stand to Dublin and help them go toe to toe with Kilkenny, Brian Cody has more aces in the pack than Mattie Kenny and the Cats should get the job done.

Galway and Wexford should be another cracker with Shane O'Neill possibly proving to be the perfect fit for a squad looking to reach the summit again and they may just shade it after 70, or possibly 90, minutes.

Tipp and Limerick completes a rollercoaster weekend and you can bet that Liam Sheedy will come with a plan to upset Limerick in the middle third and exploit goal opportunities for Seamus Callanan and Co. You can't underestimate Limerick having a game in the legs, though, and they can narrowly secure a final spot in a belter.