Rampant Kilmacud Crokes hit five goals against Raharney to march into Leinster semis

Ronan Hayes of Kilmacud Crokes in action against, from left, Sean Quinn, Robbie Greville, and Darren Finn of Raharney

Dublin champions, Kilmacud Crokes, rattled out an impressive Leinster club championship warning with this commanding provincial quarter-final dismissal of Westmeath kingpins, Raharney, in Mullingar.

Two goals apiece from Ronan Hayes and Alex Considine broke the local spirit, securing Crokes their place in a December 12 Leinster semi-final against Clough-Ballacolla in Portlaoise.

The game was well over by the times Crokes’ fifth goal, a free from their goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons, flew all the way to the Raharney net in added time.

Just a year after finding themselves in a relegation play-off, this felt a more appropriate stage for the stellar talents in Raharney’s team, none more so than Killian Doyle who had three points on the board inside the opening twelve minutes.

But Doyle’s influence would subsequently wane, the city team taking complete control of a game that eventually petered out in terms of a contest.

Both sides opted for two-man inside attacking lines, meaning a crowded middle third and rucks forming over a sliotar inclined to stick on the winter field.

This proved more profitable for the Dublin champions for whom Hayes, their county final saviour, proved a unsolvable puzzle for his unfortunate marker, Conor McKeogh.

Two stunning goals inside three first-half minutes from the Dublin county player rattled the Westmeath champions who had, broadly, been going toe-to-toe with Crokes until then.

Indeed Raharney might well have had a goal immediately prior to Hayes’s opener in the 19th minute, the score coming just seconds after Crokes ‘keeper Gibbons saved brilliantly from a batted effort by Eoin Keyes.

The ball was worked instantly upfield to the imposing Hayes who brushed past McKeogh before firing an unstoppable finish into the top left corner of Aaron McHugh’s net.

Three minutes later, Hayes collected on the left-wing and again danced easily past McKeogh before lancing another spectacular finish off his left side to push the Dublin champions 2-6 to 0-3 clear.

Raharney immediately pulled Robbie Greville deeper to try to staunch the flow and it had the desired effect, the locals getting to the break just six points down at 0-8 to 2-8.

But their fraying hopes all but snapped within 20 seconds of the resumption when Considine wheeled away from Darren Finn to nail a third goal for Crokes.

That effectively was that, Doyle surprisingly eschewing the opportunity of a Raharney goal by opting for a point from a 44th minute 20-metre free only to see Considine fire a fourth Crokes goal the Dublin champions easing clear now.

Doyle did have a late goal chance for Raharney only for his spooned effort to clear Gibbons’s crossbar for an unimportant point

SCORERS: Kilmacud Crokes – R Hayes 2-6 (0-5 frees), A Considine 2-1, D Purcell 0-5, C Conway 0-3, E Gibbons 1-0 (free), O O’Rorke, F Whiteley, L McMullan and M Howard 0-1 each.

Raharney – K Doyle 0-10 (0-5 frees, 0-1 65), J Boyle, E Cunneen, E Ahearne, C Doyle, E Keyes 0-1 each.

KILMACUD CROKES: E Gibbons, D Crowe, B O’Carroll, J Clinton, P Linehan, M Grogan, B Sheehy, O O’Rorke, D Mulligan, D Purcell, F Whiteley, C Conway, L McMullan, R Hayes, A Considine.

Subs – M Howard for Considine (47 mins), C O’Cathasaigh for Linehan (46 mins), C MacGabhann for Hayes (53 mins), S Veale for O’Carroll (53 mins), F O’Ceallaigh for O’Rorke (55 mins),

RAHARNEY: A McHugh, S Quinn, D Finn, C McKeogh, D Hickey, R Greville, M Glennon, C Boyle, E Cunneen, K Doyle, J Boyle, R Keyes, E Ahearne, C Doyle, E Keyes.

Subs – J Goonery for R Keyes (36 mins), D Weir for McKeogh (42 mins), J Shaw for Ahearne (56 mins), B McGrath for Glennon (59 mins), C Jordan for E Keyes (59 mins).

Referee – S Cleere Kilkenny).



