Race is on to succeed Brian Cody as Kilkenny legend emerges as frontrunner

The race is on for one of the biggest jobs in hurling after Brian Cody yesterday called time on the longest and most decorated managerial career in the history of the GAA.

Just six days after watching his Kilkenny hurlers mount heroic resistance before losing an epic All-Ireland final against holders Limerick, the 68-year-old confirmed that he is stepping down after a remarkable 24-year reign that yielded 11 All-Ireland titles.

Kilkenny’s heroic performance against Limerick last Sunday will increase the pressure on Cody’s successor. Fans in the county may feel this squad is now within touching distance of winning the county’s first All-Ireland since 2015.

Five candidates were immediately linked to the role last night: Henry Shefflin, Eddie Brennan, Michael Fennelly and Conor Phelan, who along with Martin Comerford and James McGarry were part of Cody’s management team during the last two seasons, and Derek Lyng.

There were suggestions in some quarters last night that Lyng, who managed Kilkenny to victory in the All-Ireland under 20 championship this year, is seen as the front-runner and the man most likely to be nominated as Cody’s successor with Phelan taking over the under-20 side.

Nonetheless, most of the attention will focus on the county’s most decorated hurler Henry Shefflin, who managed Galway this season.

He had a phenomenally successful two-year spell as manager of his club Ballyhale Shamrocks, guiding them to back-to-back All-Ireland club titles. He later coached Kilkenny intermediate club Thomastown before his shock move to Galway last October.

In his first season with Galway he guided the Tribesmen to a Leinster final appearance — where they lost to Kilkenny — and to the last four in the All-Ireland series. They were beaten by Limerick in their semi-final.

Galway, however, will be keen to hold on to Shefflin and build on the success of his first years in charge.

Another of the likely contenders, Michael Fennelly, is currently managing Offaly. Although the Faithful County have made some progress during his reign, they have still to regain their Liam MacCarthy status.

Eddie Brennan has no managerial commitments at the moment and is available. He previously managed Laois and also had a spell as the Kilkenny under 21 manager.