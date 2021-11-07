Quickfire goals send Ballyhale on their way to pulsating victory over O’Loughlin Gaels

Adrian Mullen of Ballyhale Shamrocks is tackled by Jordan Molloy and Cian Loy of O'Loughlin Gaels

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ power and pedigree came to the fore in a pulsating second half to this Kilkenny SFC final in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Behind by three points at the break to O'Loughlin Gaels the reigning champions, completing four-in-a-row, struck for two quickfire goals in the 36th and 37th minute to give them the initiative.

Both goals came from long TJ Reid deliveries into the goalmouth, with Joe Cuddihy pouncing for the first after Eoin Reid had been denied by a Stephen Murphy save before Adrian mullen got a touch to a Reid sideline, putting them 2-12 to 1-12 ahead.

O'Loughlin Gaels, so forceful in the first half, did get back in front with a Paddy Deegan goal on 42 minutes and a point from Owen Wall to follow up and put them 2-14 to 2-13 clear.

But the reigning All-Ireland champions pressed on from there with midfielder Ronan Corcoran showing so much energy throughout.

They wrapped it up when corner-back Brian Buckley cleared the cover with a scintillating run and batted past Murphy on 53 minutes for a third goal.

Deegan contributed 2-3 from full-forward, including an injury time goal while he also had a penalty saved by Dean Mason.

O'Loughlin Gaels had got a firm platform early when Ronan Buckley got a break off a lengthy Mikey Butler sideline and slipped to fellow inside forward Owen Wall who crashed a shot past Dean Mason from close range for a 1-2 to 0-2 lead just six minutes in.

The ferocity of the O'Loughlin Gaels defence was a feature of the first half.- Jordan Molloy popped up in the middle of everything, Huw Lawlor rarely gave TJ Reid the kind of freedom he would hurt them with while Conor Heary sent over two spectacular points, the first when he weaved his way through midfield traffic and later when slicing over from near the sideline.

They got five points clear at one stage with Mark Bergin and Buckley adding to that second point from Heary but TJ Reid and Darragh Corcoran struck late in the half to leave them just 1-11 to 0-11 at the break and they proved crucial scores.

Corcoran and Brian Cody were well on top at midfield while TJ reid finished with 0-8.

Scorers - Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-9 (4fs, 2 65s), A Mullen, J Cuddihy 1-1 each, R Corcoran 0-3, B Butler 1-0, B Cody 0-2, E Reid, R Reid, D Corcoran all 0-1 each

Scorers – O'Loughlin Gaels: P Deegan 2-3, M Bergin 0-5 (4fs 1 65), O Wall 1-2, C Heary 0-2, J Molloy, R Buckley, E O'Shea all 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; K Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, B Cody; A Mullen, TJ Reid, J Cuddihy; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: C Phelan for B Butler (57), E Kenneally for E Reid (60), G Butler for TJ Reid inj (57).

O'Loughlin Gaels: S Murphy; J Molloy, T Forristal, D Fogarty; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Heary; J Nolan, C Loy; M Bergin, P Butler, W O'Shea; O Wall, P Deegan, C Kelly.

Subs: D Loughnane for Loy (49), S Bolger for Buckley (55), C Kelly for Nolan (56).

Referee: Owen Beehan