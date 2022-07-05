| 18°C Dublin

Pundit-land will overblow impact of Brian Cody v John Kiely in final

Martin Breheny

Breheny Beat

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Limerick manager John Kiely shake hands following the 2019 All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

You may find this hard to believe amid what will be a blizzard of hype surrounding the managers in the run-up to the All-Ireland hurling final, but neither John Kiely nor Brian Cody will decide the outcome.

They will have some influence, but nothing nearly as impactful as suggested. Still, it will be portrayed as the ultimate sideline contest between the most successful manager in history and a rival who is presiding over Limerick’s best-ever era.

