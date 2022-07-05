You may find this hard to believe amid what will be a blizzard of hype surrounding the managers in the run-up to the All-Ireland hurling final, but neither John Kiely nor Brian Cody will decide the outcome.

They will have some influence, but nothing nearly as impactful as suggested. Still, it will be portrayed as the ultimate sideline contest between the most successful manager in history and a rival who is presiding over Limerick’s best-ever era.

And when it’s over at around 5.05 on Sunday week, The Sunday Game crew will, no doubt, rush into hurried conclave to edit clips and prepare graphics showing why the winning manager won the tactical battle. Light and shaded areas of the pitch will be added for dramatic, if utterly useless, effect.

Man of the match will be from the winning side (even if they won by just a point and there were three better candidates from the opposition), who will also be allocated more half of the team of the season positions.

It’s all part of the winner-take-all approach to analysis, derived from the modern-day trend of being fiercely impressed by the last game or two you’ve seen.

Former players and managers – who now totally dominate the broadcast punditry world – are hired because their experiences are supposed to have equipped them with knowledge and insights not available to the rest of us.

On that basis, only cows could spot the difference between cream and milk but they tend to remain quiet on the subject.

Far from telling us something we don’t know, the majority of pundits either state the obvious, base judgments purely on the result of the game or throw out some contrived comment designed to trigger a reaction and boost their social media profile. Where’s the insight, the gems of knowledge that leave the rest of us applauding them for showing up something we hadn’t spotted? It rarely happens.

I guarantee you that the TV and radio pundits on hurling final day will crown either Cody or Kiely a tactical god, depending on the outcome.

If Kilkenny win, it will be depicted as a lesson from the grandmaster; if Limerick win it will be a case of the fresh thinking innovator outwitting an older rival. It’s so predictable and, all in probability, not remotely related to the facts.

Take Galway v Limerick last Sunday. It wasn’t that Kiely taught Henry Shefflin a tactical lesson. Nor was it Limerick’s greater experience and the confidence that come from success that swung the game.

The difference was far more fundamental. When Kiely opted for changes around the three-quarter mark, he was able to call on Peter Casey, Cian Lynch, David Reidy and Cathal O’Neill. Shefflin had no such power on the bench. In fact, it was well below what’s required at this level.

Quite simply, Limerick had higher quality throughout the entire squad. If Shefflin had Limerick’s subs, Galway would almost certainly be now preparing for the final so the main difference lay in the production lines, not in how the teams were set up. That applies in the majority of games.

Cody was lauded for Kilkenny’s tactical approach against Clare on Saturday, which is interesting. Lots of pundits have, for several years, been throwing out pointed barbs about Kilkenny’s supposed failure to adapt to the modern game.

Pure nonsense, of course, but because after failing to win an All-Ireland since 2015, it was easy to brand Cody as ‘old school’. Ageism at work? Probably.

On Saturday, he was praised for getting everything right. Perhaps he did, but it’s also the case that Clare were abysmal. Twenty-four wides, many shot while not under great pressure, says it all about their performance.

It was certainly way below their capabilities, but were they overrated to start with? Pundit-land kept telling us how Brian Lohan had changed everything but was that hype too?

We were repeatedly told that the standard in Munster is much higher than in Leinster but that also turned out to be complete drivel.

Limerick have certainly been the best team in the country in recent years, but they were still tested to the limit by the Leinster runners-up on Sunday. As for the rest in Munster, Cork lost to Galway and Clare just got past a Wexford team that was severely weakened by losing Rory O’Connor early on.

Earlier, Kilkenny, Galway, Wexford and Dublin had won six, drawn one and lost two of nine league games against Munster opposition.

That campaign ended with pundit-land boldly proclaiming that Waterford were the big new show in town and best equipped to challenge Limerick’s three-in-a-row bid. More over-reaction to the latest trend. Waterford didn’t even make it into Munster’s top three.

The moral of the story? Trust your own instincts when assessing games. And ignore all the buzz phrases, especially those borrowed from other sports where they actually mean something.

I heard a pundit on RTÉ recently referring to how a player ‘dropped into the pocket’ in the hope that the ball would come his way from ‘a ruck’. He was talking hurling, not rugby, and sounded mighty pleased with himself. Dear oh dear.

‘Throws’ more than a passing problem



Having complained for several years about how hurling referees allowed blatant throwing to masquerade as legal handpasses, I never thought I’d be writing this but here goes – it was preferable to what’s happening now.

Referees are stricter on ‘throwing’ this year, but since the starting point was so low it has merely added to the problem. Previously, players knew they would get away with the vast majority of throws. Now, they get away with a sizeable number of them.

There has been no attempt to eradicate them altogether. Instead, it looks like a half-hearted effort, a case of being seen to do something. It’s as refs feel there’s a rough quota which must be filled so they will penalise every so often but not all the time.

Player A gets penalised for throwing but Player B doesn’t – well not for the next five or 10 minutes anyway, by which stage it’s time to ping another one.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Conor O’Donovan, a long-time campaigner against ‘throwing’, has a word for it – tokenism. Can’t argue with that.

Stopping Galligan crucial for Westmeath

A place in the history books beckons for Cavan or Westmeath as they bid to become the first winners of the Tailteann Cup in Croke Park on Saturday but it has probably already been achieved by captain Raymond Galligan as the highest scoring goalkeeper in a season.

He has scored 0-28 from frees and ’45s in league and championship (Ulster and Tailteann Cup) and is highly likely to take it past 30 against Westmeath.

His biggest hauls came against Down in the Tailteann Cup when he landed 0-7 (four frees, three ’45s) and against Leitrim and Waterford in Division 4 when he twice kicked 0-5.

It’s quite a strike rate, but then he began his Cavan career as a forward 16 years ago before taking over as goalkeeper in 2015, so his scoring instincts were always strong.

Most counties use their goalkeepers as long-range free-takers these days but few can match Galligan’s consistency. Offering him no opportunities to leave his goal for place-kicking will be crucial for Westmeath.