Prospects and permutations – who needs what in order to keep their All-Ireland hurling hopes alive

Six head for last day of provincial round-robin series aiming to maintain the dream for lifting Liam MacCarthy

Waterford manager Liam Cahill and Cork manager Kieran Kingston after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match at Walsh Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Waterford manager Liam Cahill and Cork manager Kieran Kingston after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match at Walsh Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Covid robbed us of many things, including the last-day palpitations of the provincial hurling round-robin series. And how we have all missed it – apart, perhaps, from Liam Cahill.

Last chance at the group saloon beckons this weekend. Three teams are already guaranteed All-Ireland progression. Limerick (as predicted) and Clare (as entirely unexpected) will contest the Munster final, whereas Galway’s Leinster final berth is still not assured even if their place in the All-Ireland series is.

