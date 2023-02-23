Premier County mourns the loss of legendary defender Mick Burns

Mick Burns won five All-Ireland SHC medals on top of seven Munster Championship medals and is considered one of Tipperary's best-ever defenders.

Tipperary and Nenagh Eire Óg GAA are mourning the death of one of their most treasured stars, Mick Burns.

Burns played in eight All-Ireland hurling finals during one of the county's most glorious periods between 1958 and 1968.

A wing-back of great renown, he won five of those All-Ireland finals on top of seven Munster Championship medals and is considered one of the county's best ever defenders.

His first All-Ireland senior title came in 1958 when the Liam MacCarthy Cup returned to Tipp after an absence of seven years.

He followed up with further All-Ireland wins in 1961 and 1962 and again in 1964 and 1965. He was also an All-Ireland minor winner in 1955.

With Nenagh he won North Tipperary senior medals in 1957 and 1964, captaining the team in 1964.

Tipperary GAA has extended its sympathies to his wife Pauline, sons Michael, Ronan and John, daughters Michelle and Ciara, his grandchildren and the extended family.