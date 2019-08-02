Páraic Fanning steps down as Waterford hurling manager after one year in charge

Waterford GAA have confirmed that they are in the market for a new hurling manager after incumbent Páraic Fanning stepped down after a year in charge citing 'personal reasons'.

Waterford GAA have confirmed that they are in the market for a new hurling manager after incumbent Páraic Fanning stepped down after a year in charge citing 'personal reasons'.

A statement issued on Friday evening stated: "Waterford GAA wish to announce that Páraic Fanning has today informed the Executive that he has stepped down from the position as Manager of the Waterford Senior Hurling team with immediate effect along with his selectors James Murray and Pa Kearney.

"All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Paraic, James and Pa for their tremendous work, commitment and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past twelve months which culminated in a return to the top tier of the Allianz National League and the Allianz League Final.

"Waterford GAA would like to wish Paraic, James and Pa every success in their future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Hurling Team Management."

The Mount Sion club-man succeeded Derek McGrath on a two-year term last year and a strong league campaign saw them finish runner-up after suffering a 1-24 to 0-19 defeat to Limerick in the final last March.

However, this was followed by a disastrous Munster Championship where the Déise lost all four games with a total points difference of -52.

Fanning, who had been a selector under the Davy Fitzgerald reign, also issued a statement confirming his departure.

"In stepping down as Manager I want to thank CLG Phort Láirge and in particular the officers of the board for the opportunity, support and encouragement I received during my term in charge," it read.

GAA Newsletter

"I particularly want thank the players for the sacrifices they made for Waterford throughout the season. While the Championship was very disappointing it does not reflect the time and effort put in by all concerned. Finally, I want to thank my backroom team for the selfless work and effort they put into the entire 2019 season.

"This has not been an easy decision and there are many challenges ahead. In reflecting on the disappointment of the Championship of 2019 and looking at 2020 I do not find myself in a position to undertake these challenges for personal reasons. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to supporting all our teams for many years to come.

"The process of appointing my replacement must now begin and I do hope the board can find a suitable successor who can implement the changes necessary to ensure Waterford are successful for many years to come."

Online Editors