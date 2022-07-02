| 11.1°C Dublin

Power and glory: Why S&C is now the backbone of inter-county success

A photograph from the Limerick dressing room after their Munster final victory illustrated the physique of the modern hurler and, while skills remain the key factor, no county or club can be successful in this era without the dedication away from the fieldand

Limerick hurlers, from left, Nickie Quaid, Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Peter Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes after the Munster SHC final win over Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

It’s only eight years since Clare legend Ger Loughnane famously claimed that the Offaly senior hurlers were “the only team in the modern era where you still see players with fat legs, bellies and a***s”.

Loughnane’s take on the photos from the Limerick dressing-room following their epic Munster final victory over his native Banner would surely be similarly thought-provoking as the curtain was peeled back for a rare glimpse at our hurling superstars in all their glory.

