POLL: Who will win the All Ireland final between Galway and Limerick today?

Eight points was Galway’s generous lead in Salthill when these sides met in March which, despite that impediment, Limerick eventually eradicated to win promotion to the first tier of the National League for the first time since they went tumbling in their annus horribilis of 2010.

Eight points was Galway’s generous lead in Salthill when these sides met in March which, despite that impediment, Limerick eventually eradicated to win promotion to the first tier of the National League for the first time since they went tumbling in their annus horribilis of 2010.

Limerick didn’t experience the sensation of leading until two minutes from the end. Throughout their exceptional year, they have earned a reputation for resilience and composure when staring adversity in the face.

From there they have accumulated an impressive body of evidence. In the match against Clare in the league quarter-finals, they rode their luck but won after two different cracks at extra-time and prevailed in a free-taking competition.

Twenty-two minutes into that match Clare held a 0-11 to 0-2 lead. Undaunted, Limerick recovered the ground to force extra-time. In the last moments of extra-time Diarmaid Byrnes rescued his side with a goal from a 20m free. In the additional spell of extra-time Aaron Gillane produced the last-breath equaliser.

In the championship, the performance in Cork with 14 men belongs in the same vein. Within that match there were various samples of the team’s spirit, from the hounding of Cork into the loose clearance to Kyle Hayes that led to the equaliser, to the Sean Finn half-block that saved them when Seamus Harnedy looked destined to score. From the same catalogue, you have the nerveless response to Richie Hogan’s late goal in the All-Ireland quarter-final. And the stunning calm to come back from six down against Cork in the semi-finals.

If that has been a pattern of Limerick’s play, the opposite could be said of Galway, from the surrender to Limerick in the league to a Leinster final which needed a second day. In the rematch they were lording it, 12 points clear, and Kilkenny got it back to one. Their finish in winning by seven was still a hallmark of class but the fitfulness of the display made them appear more fallible.

Twice against Clare they held nine-point leads and could not protect them adequately. In the replay they were reliant on Clare profligacy to survive, even if they were never behind in the match.

All of which might mean something or nothing much at all, but it should guarantee a serious contest down to the wire. Galway have, undeniably, a toughness that was sorely missing for many years. This could be the day they find sufficient improvement to relieve their followers of the stress of having to witness another high-wire act.

They face a team of much talent and bottle — just one loss in the summer to Clare in Ennis — but new to this stage. Undoubtedly, Limerick, with strong attacking bench options, see this as a marvellous opportunity.

Galway, who have injury doubts over John Hanbury and Gearóid McInerney even though both are named, are still getting huge performances from some players, like Pádraic Mannion, Daithí Burke and Joe Canning, and more than adequate contributions from several more. They can get a good deal extra out of Conor Cooney, who could suddenly produce a season’s best, and Limerick’s defence need to find a way of handling Jonathan Glynn, who really destabilised the Clare last line until they took Colm Galvin in as cover.

Galway, provided they make the necessary improvements and strike a more even performance, can repeat the county’s win of 38 years ago.

Verdict: Galway

Online Editors