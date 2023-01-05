Podge O’Hanrahan shines with 13-points to get Meath hurlers off to a winning start in Bray

Ace free taker Podge O'Hanrahan was the hero for Meath as they carved out a four-point victory in their opening game of the Kehoe Cup at a Bray Emmets.

This was a close and tight game all the way through and it was O’Hanrahan's 13 points – most of them from frees, that made the difference in the end.

Wicklow had the advantage of the strong wind in the first half and took an early lead with sharp-shooter Andy O'Brien making and scoring a penalty goal after five minutes.

But O'Hanrahan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Meath and he had the sides level at 0-10 to 1-07 at half-time.

The exchanges continued in the same vein in the second half with end to end hurling from both sides.

Neither manager will be displeased with this competitive run out at this early stage of the year.

Wicklow now head to Carlow this Sunday for what will be another competitive encounter.

Scorers – Meath: P O'Hanrahan 0-13; C Rogers 0-3; E Fitzgerald and B McKeon 0-1 each. Wicklow: A O'Brien 1-7; M Lee, S Germaine, P Doran and T Mulcrony 0-1 each.

Meath – C Ryan; C Shirren, A O'Connor, B McKeon; M Healy, J Toher, S Geraghty; E Fitzgerald, D Shine; D Healy, S Ennis, L Horan; P Barnwell, C Rogers, P O'Hanrahan. Subs: N Potterton for Barnwell; P Kelly for L Horan; N McLarnon for Toher; K Swaine for Fitzgerald; N Burke for Shine; K Donnelly for O'Connor.

Wicklow : C Staunton; D Byrne, B Kearney, T Collins; S O’Dowd, M Traynor, B Ryan; P Doran, R Manley; P O’Toole, A O’Brien, J Doyle; M Lee, S Germaine, T Mulcrony. Subs: A Kavanagh for O'Dowd; L Evans for Manley; M Murphy for Doyle, G O'Brien for Lee.

Referee: B Kearney (Kildare).