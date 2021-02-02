Plunkett beefs up Laois backroom team with arrival of former Olympian Matthews

Laois have assembled a formidable backroom team ahead of the 2021 hurling season with returning boss Séamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett unleashing several big hitters in his second stint at the helm.

Plunkett begins his second term having replaced Eddie Brennan at the helm and the Portlaoise native has pulled off several coups, with two-time Olympian David Matthews among his star-studded backroom.

Matthews, who holds the Irish 800m and 1,000m records, brings a wealth of experience in the area of strength and conditioning having helped Cork to Munster honours in 2013 under Jimmy-Barry Murphy.

Plunkett will also be able to call on Francis Forde as hurling analyst. The former Galway forward has built up an impressive coaching CV having worked closely with Micheál Donoghue when the Tribesmen ended a 29-year wait for an All-Ireland SHC title in 2017, as well as securing Offaly SHC honours when managing St Rynagh’s in 2016.

Former Limerick senior hurling coach Donach O’Donnell is lead coach, with the Tipperary native busy on the club scene in recent seasons having brought O’Callaghan Mills to last year’s Clare SHC final.

Former Laois senior football boss John Sugrue will also be called upon by Plunkett in his professional capacity – he runs Laois Physiotherapy Clinic – alongside colleague Conor Bolton.

Online Editors