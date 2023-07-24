Plotting Limerick’s path to glory – how the All-Ireland SHC final unfolded

Kilkenny draw early blood with their captain Eoin Cody drilling a low shot across Nickie Quaid’s goal, the sliotar resting in the corner of the net after a high delivery from Conor Fogarty was directed Cody’s way by Tom Phelan. Having suffered a poor start in last year’s final, they managed to flip the script, with Paddy Deegan putting them in front in the first minute with a long-range point, and Phelan firing another after Cody’s goal to open a three-point lead.

Kilkenny 1-2 Limerick 0-2

28th MINUTE

Barry Nash is pulled for over-carrying under pressure from Kilkenny’s swarm tackling, leaving TJ Reid with a free which he converts, and Kilkenny’s lead moves out to six points. Limerick’s scoring clock has been stopped for almost 10 minutes, with Kilkenny the dominant side.

Kilkenny 1-8 Limerick 0-5

37th MINUTE

In first-half injury-time, an increasingly influential Cian Lynch pops a pass to Tom Morrissey who splits the posts for the final score before the interval, leaving Limerick just a goal adrift. Minutes earlier Lynch (pictured) laid on another score for David Reidy and scored one himself, while Cody had a goal attempt that flashed outside the post, deciding to go for broke rather than take the point option. When the first-half dust has settled, Kilkenny hold a three-point advantage but Limerick are finding their feet.

Kilkenny 1-9 Limerick 0-9

42nd MINUTE

Kilkenny score a second goal, defender Deegan taking a Phelan pass and sending a fierce shot to the far corner of the Hill 16 goal. The goal opens a five-point lead and raises the prospects of an upset, even if it is still too early to rule out a Limerick comeback.

Kilkenny 2-10 Limerick 0-11

Limerick's Cathal O'Neill scores a point despite the efforts of Kilkenny's Cian Kenny, left, and TJ Reid. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

55th MINUTE

Midfielder Darragh O’Donovan scores a point which edges Limerick in front for the first time since Diarmaid Byrnes landed a seventh-minute free. Since conceding the goal they’ve outscored Kilkenny 0-7 to 0-1 in the space of nine minutes, taking control of the match. They hit the next three points unanswered, leaving a nine-point swing since the Deegan goal.

Limerick 0-18 Kilkenny 2-11

73rd MINUTE

Sub Cathal O’Neill points in injury time, the last of the day, reaching the 30-point mark, to complete an outstanding second-half performance by the champions. Peter Casey hits five points from play during a period of almost complete authority. From five points down when Kilkenny scored a second goal, Limerick win by nine to claim their fourth All-Ireland in a row.

Limerick 0-30 Kilkenny 2-15

Limerick manager John Kiely passionately celebrates with JP McManus after All-Ireland final triumph