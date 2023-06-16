‘Players want to hurl for the county again’ – Offaly star Ben Conneely

Ben Conneely has welcomed the change in attitude that sees players want to hurl for Offaly again.

Conneely is in his eighth season but has noticed a sharp uptick in desire to play for Offaly in more recent years, fuelled by their own progress, but also the prospect of better years ahead on the back of recent underage success.

“There was a long time there where clubs in Offaly were sending lads in (but) they were nearly telling them, like, ‘Why are you going in there?’ Luckily now we’re finally getting away from that,” Conneely said.

“It’s becoming a thing to do, it’s becoming what it should be. It is a big thing and no doubt, the U-20s and minors, especially last year, brought a bit more into it. And if we can only get a handful of them from each age group it’d be brilliant just to drive it on,” added the St Rynagh’s defender.

“You could say (it’s) the last five years where we’ve really started seeing that kind of progress where lads that didn’t want to be there are gone. Lads that were humming or hawing, whether or not they wanted to play with their county, they’re no longer there.

​“What we have now is 40 lads coming in that want to play with Offaly. They want to win, whereas, in previous years, lads were nearly coming in just to train and go back to their club a bit fitter. We’re finally getting to where we want with regards to attitude,” he said.

There is ongoing debate about the scheduling of the Joe McDonagh Cup and whether the same year connection with the Liam MacCarthy Cup should remain, but despite the loss to Carlow, Conneely welcomes the opportunity to play against a top-tier opposition.

“What more could you want, whether it be Tipp, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, we’re getting to play a Liam MacCarthy team in sunshine in your home pitch.

“I remember the feeling getting relegated down in Kerry, we were going down to Christy Ring. I don’t want to feel like that again because that was low. So we’ll definitely savour the days like this now where you get to play.

Conneely and Offaly play Tipperary in tomorrow’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, three weeks on from their defeat to Carlow, after extra-time, in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Tipperary are neighbours and the club rivalries along the border in south Offaly are strong, but at county level they meet much more infrequently than they once did since Offaly fell away and this will be Conneely’s first time to feature against them.

Offaly will have quite a degree of Tipperary influence in their backroom, with Brendan Maher assisting as a performance coach and his brother working as a coach to manager Johnny Kelly who was Borris-Ileigh manager when they won the 2019 Munster club title.