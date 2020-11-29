Player ratings: Tom Morrissey man of the match as Limerick too strong for Joe Canning and Galway

Tom Morrissey of Limerick scores his side's 24th point during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Here is how the Limerick and Galway players rated in the Treaty's dramatic 0-27 to 0-24 win in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick

Nickie Quaid 7

In contrast to his opposite number, didn’t have a save to make. Solid distribution, albeit much of it short.

Seán Finn 6

On the back foot more than once in the first 20 minutes, drawing a yellow even as he failed to stop a Brian Concannon point.

Dan Morrissey 7

Solid in the air and in the trenches too, his relocation has helped to make light of Limerick’s injury travails in the full-back line.

Barry Nash 6

Did his bit, often as the free man, without having a marked impact on the contest.

Diarmaid Byrnes 8

Gobbled up several Galway puckouts and crowned a fine performance with 0-3, including a pressure free late on.

Declan Hannon 7

Tidy in possession and advanced from centre-back for a trademark point late in the first half.

Kyle Hayes 7

Kept a tight leash on Joe Canning in open play, and nearly bagged a goal in one of several attacking forays.

Darragh O’Donovan 6

The busier of Limerick’s two midfielders, but fluffed two scoring chances before the break.

William O’Donoghue 6

Plenty of perspiration but didn’t hurl much ball in what was, admittedly, a very congested midfield.

Gearóid Hegarty 9

This ball magnet is now in Hurler of the Year territory. Hit 0-4 in a towering first half, the only blemishes being a couple of wides and a swipe across Joe Canning that should have earned yellow. Was there at the death, winning a free for Limerick’s last score.

Cian Lynch 7

Relocated to the ‘40', he initially struggled to make headway but hit 0-2 in a far livelier second half.

Tom Morrissey 9

Our ‘Man of the Match’, with five of his 0-6 from play. A vital brace during Limerick’s early travails, he showed wonderfully soft hands when assisting for Hannon’s point and finished like a steam train in injury time too.

Aaron Gillane 6

A mixed bag with his shooting from play and placed balls, with 0-6 countered by three wides, albeit his over-the-shoulder point from play was a thing of beauty. Docked a mark for his unpunished, petulant flick at Galway ‘keeper Éanna Murphy.

Seamus Flanagan 7

The best of Limerick’s inside line, with 0-2, but his two goal attempts were both repelled.

Graeme Mulcahy 5

Limerick’s great survivor was their first man off after a surprisingly subdued 40 minutes.

SUBS

Peter Casey 7

A powerful response to his semi-final axing, with 0-2 and a point assist along with releasing David Reidy for a goal chance.

David Reidy 6

Denied by Murphy for a goal, and followed up with a wide.

Adrian Breen 6

Finished his one scoring opportunity late on.

Paddy O’Loughlin

Not on long enough.

Pat Ryan

Not on long enough.

Galway

Éanna Murphy 6

Four goal-line saves kept the game alive, offset by too much errant deliveries that Limerick mostly feasted on.

Aidan Harte 6

A solid first half but found the going tougher after the break, giving away possession more than once.

Daithí Burke 8

Took it in turns to shadow Séamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane – and led Galway's defensive resistance, especially in the second half.

Seán Loftus 7

A late call-up for Fintan Burke, he kept Graeme Mulcahy on a scoreless leash and one vital second half block.

Shane Cooney 6

On the back foot from the early stages, when Tom Morrissey escaped his clutches for a brace of points.

Gearóid McInerney 7

Hardly your prototype marker for Cian Lynch, but McInerney was best of a pressurised half-back line, especially in the first half.

Joseph Cooney 6

Struggled badly to stifle the towering first half influence of Gearóid Hegarty. A point straight after the restart set the scene for a vastly improved second.

Padraic Mannion 7

A difficult task as sweeper, with several of his defensive colleagues leaking points. Battled manfully, as you’d expect, to the very end.

Johnny Coen 6

Busy during Galway’s fast start but, as the tide turned, his influence in the midfield maelstrom faded. Shot one second half wide.

Joe Canning 8

Struggled for oxygen in open play but his freetaking (eight out of ten) and four sublime line cuts kept Galway in contention until injury ended his day.

Cathal Mannion 6

Landed a superb point during Galway’s early dominance, but forced off after 24 minutes. His accuracy was badly missed.

David Burke 5

It has been a trying few weeks for the former skipper and, with Diarmuid Byrnes dominating his patch, he was subbed at the break.

Brian Concannon 7

At the cutting edge of Galway’s initial supremacy, winning a converted free and nailing 0-3 from play inside half an hour, but less prominent thereafter.

Conor Cooney 5

Spent most of his time out the field, to negligible effect, and fluffed his one scoring chance before departing on 45 minutes.

Conor Whelan 7

Flitted in and out of the game, admittedly to thrilling effect, with 0-3 and a couple of eye-catching assists. A key man in Galway’s late rally.

SUBS

Adrian Tuohey 6

A fine touchline point after replacing Mannion.

Fintan Burke 7

A busy second half capped by a superb line cut.

Jason Flynn 5

Failed to add the cutting edge Galway needed.

Seán Linnane 6

On for the last quarter.

Evan Niland 7

Lit up his relatively brief cameo with two monster points, one from play.

Online Editors