Player ratings: Tom Morrissey man of the match as Limerick too strong for Joe Canning and Galway

Here is how the Limerick and Galway players rated in the Treaty's dramatic 0-27 to 0-24 win in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Limerick
Nickie Quaid 7
In contrast to his opposite number, didn’t have a save to make. Solid distribution, albeit much of it short.
Seán Finn 6
On the back foot more than once in the first 20 minutes, drawing a yellow even as he failed to stop a Brian Concannon point.
Dan Morrissey 7
Solid in the air and in the trenches too, his relocation has helped to make light of Limerick’s injury travails in the full-back line.
Barry Nash 6
Did his bit, often as the free man, without having a marked impact on the contest.
Diarmaid Byrnes 8
Gobbled up several Galway puckouts and crowned a fine performance with 0-3, including a pressure free late on.
Declan Hannon 7
Tidy in possession and advanced from centre-back for a trademark point late in the first half.
Kyle Hayes 7
Kept a tight leash on Joe Canning in open play, and nearly bagged a goal in one of several attacking forays.
Darragh O’Donovan 6
The busier of Limerick’s two midfielders, but fluffed two scoring chances before the break.
William O’Donoghue 6
Plenty of perspiration but didn’t hurl much ball in what was, admittedly, a very congested midfield.
Gearóid Hegarty 9
This ball magnet is now in Hurler of the Year territory. Hit 0-4 in a towering first half, the only blemishes being a couple of wides and a swipe across Joe Canning that should have earned yellow. Was there at the death, winning a free for Limerick’s last score.
Cian Lynch 7
Relocated to the ‘40', he initially struggled to make headway but hit 0-2 in a far livelier second half.
Tom Morrissey 9
Our ‘Man of the Match’, with five of his 0-6 from play. A vital brace during Limerick’s early travails, he showed wonderfully soft hands when assisting for Hannon’s point and finished like a steam train in injury time too.
Aaron Gillane 6
A mixed bag with his shooting from play and placed balls, with 0-6 countered by three wides, albeit his over-the-shoulder point from play was a thing of beauty. Docked a mark for his unpunished, petulant flick at Galway ‘keeper Éanna Murphy.
Seamus Flanagan 7
The best of Limerick’s inside line, with 0-2, but his two goal attempts were both repelled.
Graeme Mulcahy 5
Limerick’s great survivor was their first man off after a surprisingly subdued 40 minutes.
SUBS
Peter Casey 7
A powerful response to his semi-final axing, with 0-2 and a point assist along with releasing David Reidy for a goal chance.
David Reidy 6
Denied by Murphy for a goal, and followed up with a wide.
Adrian Breen 6
Finished his one scoring opportunity late on.
Paddy O’Loughlin
Not on long enough.
Pat Ryan
Not on long enough.
Galway
Éanna Murphy 6
Four goal-line saves kept the game alive, offset by too much errant deliveries that Limerick mostly feasted on.
Aidan Harte 6
A solid first half but found the going tougher after the break, giving away possession more than once.
Daithí Burke 8
Took it in turns to shadow Séamus Flanagan and Aaron Gillane – and led Galway's defensive resistance, especially in the second half.
Seán Loftus 7
A late call-up for Fintan Burke, he kept Graeme Mulcahy on a scoreless leash and one vital second half block.
Shane Cooney 6
On the back foot from the early stages, when Tom Morrissey escaped his clutches for a brace of points.
Gearóid McInerney 7
Hardly your prototype marker for Cian Lynch, but McInerney was best of a pressurised half-back line, especially in the first half.
Joseph Cooney 6
Struggled badly to stifle the towering first half influence of Gearóid Hegarty. A point straight after the restart set the scene for a vastly improved second.
Padraic Mannion 7
A difficult task as sweeper, with several of his defensive colleagues leaking points. Battled manfully, as you’d expect, to the very end.
Johnny Coen 6
Busy during Galway’s fast start but, as the tide turned, his influence in the midfield maelstrom faded. Shot one second half wide.
Joe Canning 8
Struggled for oxygen in open play but his freetaking (eight out of ten) and four sublime line cuts kept Galway in contention until injury ended his day.
Cathal Mannion 6
Landed a superb point during Galway’s early dominance, but forced off after 24 minutes. His accuracy was badly missed.
David Burke 5
It has been a trying few weeks for the former skipper and, with Diarmuid Byrnes dominating his patch, he was subbed at the break.
Brian Concannon 7
At the cutting edge of Galway’s initial supremacy, winning a converted free and nailing 0-3 from play inside half an hour, but less prominent thereafter.
Conor Cooney 5
Spent most of his time out the field, to negligible effect, and fluffed his one scoring chance before departing on 45 minutes.
Conor Whelan 7
Flitted in and out of the game, admittedly to thrilling effect, with 0-3 and a couple of eye-catching assists. A key man in Galway’s late rally.
SUBS
Adrian Tuohey 6
A fine touchline point after replacing Mannion.
Fintan Burke 7
A busy second half capped by a superb line cut.
Jason Flynn 5
Failed to add the cutting edge Galway needed.
Seán Linnane 6
On for the last quarter.
Evan Niland 7
Lit up his relatively brief cameo with two monster points, one from play.
