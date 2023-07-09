Player Ratings: Sensational Eoin Cody leads the way as Kilkenny return to All-Ireland final

Here is how the players rated in Kilkenny’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final victory over Clare.

KILKENNY

EOIN MURPHY 8

Made one of the all-time great Croke Park saves from Peter Duggan’s rasping volleyed shot in injury time to effectively win Kilkenny the game.

MIKEY BUTLER 8

As expected, tracked Tony Kelly and put his man on the back foot with surging runs into the Clare half. Was fouled for a free also.

HUW LAWLOR 8

Had everything under control in the first half but like the entire Kilkenny defence, came under severe pressure for the 25 minutes after half-time when Clare went man to man.

TOMMY WALSH 7

Tidy for the most part. Tracked Mark Rodgers, who scored two from play but broke even in terms of ball winning.

DAVID BLANCHFIELD 6

Solid down the flank. Made sure nothing won in the air was won easily and scrapped for everything on the ground.

RICHIE REID 6

Mopped up ball after ball in the first half but dominated in the air by Peter Duggan in the last 15 minutes or so.

PADDY DEEGAN 6

Scored a point in the second half but couldn’t get to grips with Shane O’Donnell when they squared off.

CONOR FOGARTY 7

On a day of remarkable defensive interventions, his block on Rodgers for what looked a simple goal chance in the first half will linger long in the memory.

ADRIAN MULLEN 8

Showed no signs of the injury that ruled him out of the Leinster final, scoring two points and finishing the game with a brilliant instinctive flick for Pádraig Walsh’s final point.

MARTIN KEOGHAN 6

Not as influential as he has been in recent games. First man off after 44 minutes.

JOHN DONNELLY 5

Quiet on the wing. That his replacement, Cian Kenny, scored a point with his first touch should ensure a competitive couple of weeks in training.

TOM PHELAN 6

Started well – scored a point and offered an aerial option for Murphy’s longer puck outs. The best of Kilkenny’s half forward line.

EOIN CODY 9

Sensational. Scored 1-5 from play off seven shots and was fouled for a further two converted frees. Burned both Clare corner-backs.

TJ REID 8

A dozen points, all placed balls, on the day he became the highest scorer in championship history. Also played Cody in for Kilkenny’s goal.

BILLY RYAN 7

Only scored one point but his most important contribution was the turnover on Rory Hayes that led to the aforementioned goal.

BENCH 6

Cian Kenny and Pádraig Walsh each sniped a point after coming on. Walter Walsh wasn’t as influential as in the Leinster final but an appearance for Richie Hogan is a major plus ahead of the final.

CLARE

EIBHEAR QUILLIGAN 7

Pulled off one exceptional save with his foot on TJ Reid at a time when a Kilkenny goal might have taken the game away from Clare.

ADAM HOGAN 7

Initially took Billy Ryan but was moved on to Cody in the second half. Booked for a swipe across Cody’s leg as he cut inside along the endline.

CONOR CLEARY 7

Grew into the game after a rusty opening. By the end, he didn’t seem to be having an issue with his recent shoulder injury.

RORY HAYES 5

In trouble from early on. Conceded two frees and found Cody too hot to handle. Kilkenny’s goal came from his mistake and turnover.

DIARMUID RYAN 6

Scored a point and had a couple of pot shots from range that went wide in the first half.

JOHN CONLON 7

Took Martin Keoghan initially, playing as an orthodox centre-back with Seadna Morey sweeping. Used possession wisely and took good options under pressure,

DAVID MCINERNEY 7

Outstanding in the second half. Relished the man-on-man dynamic and lorded it in the air for that golden spell after the break.

CATHAL MALONE 6

Scored one very good point but kept running into traffic around the middle and was blocked up on occasion.

DAVID FITZGERALD 8

Tore into the second half, generating much of Clare’s energy from deep. Finished with three points from play.

RYAN TAYLOR 6

Suffered a knee injury and was taken off after 33 minutes having scored a point and started brightly.

SHANE O’DONNELL 9

Outstanding. Won ball, linked play, and ran incessantly at Kilkenny at every available opportunity. May well end the year with a second All-Star now.

SEADNA MOREY 5

Started instead of Ian Galvin, lined out at wing-forward and then immediately dropped in to sweep. Wasn’t as assured on the ball as the task demanded and was taken off at half-time.

MARK RODGERS 7 Steadied after an early missed free to shoot 10 points, two from play. Almost certainly would have had a goal in the opening passage of the second half only for Galvin to scoop the ball out of his way.

PETER DUGGAN 8

Had limited joy on Huw Lawlor in the first half but was the catalyst for Clare’s second-half surge, winning puck out after puck out and supplying Clare’s runners.

TONY KELLY 6

More involved than he was last year in the same fixture but wound up with just 0-1, a direct assist and two frees than were converted.

SUBS

Only three used, with David Reidy subbed after coming on himself and Aron Shanagher left in reserve until injury time.