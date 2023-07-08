Player ratings: Limerick star Aaron Gillane could have sealed Hurler of the Year with this performance

Limerick 2-24 Galway 1-18

Here is how the players rated in Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway.

Limerick

Nickie Quaid 7

Will be disappointed to have been beaten by Cathal Mannion’s shot but typically sound and efficient otherwise and produced some laser-guided puck outs.

Michael Casey 8

Made a brilliant off-the-line clearance to prevent a certain goal that would have put Galway eight points to the good in the first half. A crucial moment.

Dan Morrissey 7

Was part of a Limerick full-back line that looked to be shipping water early on but settled into it well as his team found their groove.

Barry Nash 7

Tasked with tracking Conor Whelan for a period and found the going tough but steadied as Limerick improved with Whelan operating out the field late on.

Diarmaid Byrnes 7

Was a key part of the second half Limerick effort that saw them take over in the middle and blot out the Galway attack. Two from four with long-range frees.

Kyle Hayes 8

Picked up a yellow in the first half but it did little to deter him. Chooses his moments to attack brilliantly.

Gearoid Hegarty 7

Named at half back but was stationed in his more familiar berth at wing forward. Has been more influential but scored two points from three shots. Brings huge physicality.

Darragh O’Donovan 8

Perhaps lesser celebrated than some of his team mates but excellent again and particularly powerful in the second quarter when Limerick needed a response.

William O’Donoghue 8

Operated from the centre back berth but did so with the usual lack of fuss. His energy and smarts swung the game back his side’s way.

David Reidy 7

The last of the Limerick forwards to get on the score-sheet but was always busy before being subbed off in the second half.

Cian Lynch 7

Not yet at the peak of his considerable powers it seems and was tracked by Joseph Cooney well here but didn’t shirk his duties.

Tom Morrissey 7

Had scored 4-5 from play coming into this game. His second-half point belongs in a gallery but was subbed off after two quick-fire wides.

Aaron Gillane 8

Hurler of the Year-elect coming into this game and likely sealed the deal here. Quite simply a magician in this form.

Seamus Flanagan 8

A point in each half but popped up all over the place as Limerick quelled the Galway fire in the second period.

Peter Casey 7

Has been in and out of the team and has had bigger games but grabbed two important points here from two shots.

SUBS: Cathal O’Neill 7 for Tom Morrissey (56), Graeme Mulcahy for Peter Casey (67), Conor Boylan for Gearoid Hegarty (69), Adam English for Darragh O’Donovan, Oisin O’Reilly for Seamus Flanagan (both 73)

Galway

Eanna Murphy 7

Couldn’t be faulted for either of Limerick’s goals and usually found his man with puck outs.

Jack Grealish 6

Was walking on eggshells after picking up his yellow early in the second half as Galway lost the initiative.

Daithi Burke 6

Found himself outfielded by Aaron Gillane for Limerick’s opening goal but recovered well to put in his usual industrious performance. Hit two second half wides.

Darren Morrissey 6

Bristled with intent and held his own but couldn’t do much as Limerick turned the screw in the second half.

Padraic Mannion 7

Snarled and snapped into everything. Brilliant first-half hook on Seamus Flanagan and was unfortunate to see his clearance fall to Aaron Gillane for the second goal.

Gearoid McInerney 6

Picked up Aaron Gillane and had his moments on the Limerick star, particularly in the first half but as Galway lost traction his task was made all the more difficult.

Joseph Cooney 7

Was given the task of tracking Cian Lynch and limited his influence. Showed why Shefflin has picked him in every championship game this year

Sean Linnane 7

Never stopped going for Galway in a wickedly condensed middle third, produced a brilliant block to set up Kevin Cooney’s point.

Cathal Mannion 7

Scored an absolutely brilliant goal in the first half when Galway were in the ascendancy. They couldn’t maintain that pressure however.

Ronan Glennon 6

Busy and industrious for Galway but didn’t manage to get on the score-sheet. Was Galway’s first change.

Cianan Fahy 6

Toiled away in the middle sector which was the land of giants for Galway but struggled in the second half along with the rest of his side.

Kevin Cooney 7

Showed flashes of brilliance. Brilliant catch and pass for Cathal Mannion’s goal and landed a fantastic second half point on 45 minutes.

Conor Whelan 8

It was difficult to believe Whelan only had two points to his name at half time such was his influence. Was forced out the field in the second half.

Brian Concannon 7

Put down a strong first half when notching three points, though he could have had more. Struggled for traction after the restart

Evan Niland 7

Was Championship’s top scorer on 0-68 (41f 4 ‘65) coming into this game and missed just one free here but it wasn’t to be Galway’s day.

SUBS: Tom Monaghan 7 for Ronan Glennon (51), Conor Cooney 6 for Sean Linnane (54), Liam Collins 6 for Concannon (63), Fintan Burke for Cianan Fahy (68).