Player ratings: Austin Gleeson stands tall as Waterford floor Kilkenny with knockout blow

Austin Gleeson (left) produced a brilliant display as Waterford defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here is how the Waterford and Kilkenny players rated in the Deise's dramatic 2-27 to 2-23 win in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Waterford



Stephen O'Keeffe - slow off his line when Richie Hogan got in behind, made a superb save then before Martin Keoghan scored. Solid overall with good puck-out service. 7

Ian Kenny - turned a few times by Eoin Cody and conceded frees but like those around him, grew into the game. 6

Conor Prunty - was more comfortable on Colin Fennelly than he had been on Richie Hogan, was prone to early fouling and misjudged for Reid goal but as the game progressed he became more secure. 6

Shane McNulty - fired over a superb second-half point and apart from the concession of one converted free to Billy Ryan, won that battle quite comfortably. 7

Calum Lyons - what an athlete. Doesn't always make the right decisions but relentless running yielded two first half points. So prominent. 8.

Tadhg De Burca - the heartbeat of this Waterford team. Sat back and covered every angle with superb anticipation despite being faced by TJ Reid. Got forward for a late point when Kilkenny were overwhelmed. 8

Kevin Moran - had quite a battle with John Donnelly but time and again he stepped inside to read the game impressively before retiring on 60 minutes. 7

Jamie Barron - his second half GPS statistics would make some reading! Has a player ever covered as much ground as the midfielder in that second half? Made some poor decisions but opened Kilkenny up consistently with his probing. 8

Kieran Bennett - struggled to make an impact before being replaced on 48 minutes by second goal-scorer Darragh Lyons. 6

Jack Fagan - his magnificent fielding set up both goals while he chipped in with his own point from climbing highest. 8

Jake Dillon - made a couple of early errors from centre-forward and didn't reappear after the first water break. 5

Jack Prendergast - never stopped looking for openings, never stopped foraging, rewarded with two points before making way for Conor Gleeson. 7

Dessie Hutchinson - didn't make an impact early on against Conor Delaney but once Waterford got on top and the service improved, he picked off two crucial points. 7

Stephen Bennett - the man that turned the screw on Kilkenny with his daring runs, especially in that third quarter. A player oozing confidence, he hit 1-10, six from frees. 9

Austin Gleeson - cometh the hour, cometh the man. Frustrated early on with his shooting and decision-making but in that second half he was supreme with four superb points. 9

Substitutes

Neil Montgomery - replaced Jake Dillon and got his eye in to score two points after two wides. 7

Darragh Lyons - held his nerve to score Waterford's second goal. 6

Iarlaith Daly - momentum was very much with Waterford when Daly pegged over their 25th point. 6

Conor Gleeson - one particular tackle late on near the Hogan Stand sideline got manager Liam Cahill really revved up. 6

Patrick Curran - not on long enough to be rated.

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy - one obvious error for Ian Daly's point late on and a couple of errant clearances were untypical of him. 6

Conor Delaney - imperious for much of the game with so many important blocks, two on Jamie Barron in either half standing out. Dessie Hutchinson eventually made an impact on him though. 8

Huw Lawlor - lived dangerously against Stephen Bennett and was stretched, lucky to avoid a card for an early foul on Austin Gleeson but did get back to hook Bennett in lead up to first Waterford goal. 6

Tommy Walsh - had plenty of freedom as Austin Gleeson drifted out and for a long time used that effectively. 7

Padraig Walsh - quieter than he was in the Leinster final but influential nonetheless with some timely interceptions and precise deliveries to set up scores. 7

Cillian Buckley - master of all he surveyed for a long time but he couldn't always stem the tide of runners through the middle. In the end, Kilkenny were overrun in that central area but Buckley had been dominant up to that point. 8

Paddy Deegan - nailed a late point, having hit a wide early on but had his troubles in the air with Jack Fagan. 6

Conor Browne - set up Hogan for an early score, provided the delivery for the Reid goal, picked up an early yellow card and worked hard before feeling the pinch when Waterford's relentless running game began to overwhelm Kilkenny in the middle third. 7

Conor Fogarty - honest as ever with his effort that delivered tackles, turnovers and a strong presence around the middle. 7

John Donnelly - worked hard down the right wing, winning a number of frees for Reid to convert and adding two points. 7

TJ Reid - great anticipation for the second goal and some wonderful catches as he helped himself to 1-14. Where would this Kilkenny team be without him? 8

Martin Keoghan - stayed composed to react quickest to the rebound for the first goal and landed an early point but was first to be replaced. 6

Billy Ryan - some early impact from Ryan but he faded as the game progressed and in the middle of the third quarter Deise storm he was replaced. 5

Richie Hogan - looked dangerous early on, drifted out of it but popped up with a fine second half point before being replaced. 7

Eoin Cody - ran hard at the Waterford defence, won frees and was rewarded with two points. Plenty of promise. 7

Substitutes

Walter Walsh - put in a number of important tackles and won frees for Reid. 6

Colin Fennelly - no impact as Conor Prunty got tight on him. 5

Niall Brassil - lively, had a couple of chances but one foul on him should have resulted in a free. 6

