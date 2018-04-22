Peter Kelly steps away from the Dublin hurling team to prolong club career

Dublin hurler Peter Kelly has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The imposing full-back won a Leinster Championship with Dublin in 2013, and was awarded an All-Star in the same year. Kelly also helped Dublin to the National League title in 2011.

“I would like to announce I am stepping away from the Dublin hurling team,” Kelly posted on Twitter. “I have loved every minute of wearing the Dublin jersey.

“It’s been a great honour to wear the blue jersey for so many years and play alongside a great bunch of lads." His struggles with injury however meant he had not yet lined out for Dublin in 2018.

While he will no longer play at inter-county level, Kelly said he will continue his career with his club side Lucan Sarsfields. “For the longevity of my club career, this is the right choice for me," he added

“I also want to thank Pat for the opportunity this year, and wish the team the best of luck for the year ahead.”

Online Editors