Peter Casey and Adrian Breen show their class as Na Piarsaigh secure Limerick title

THE combined wizardry of Peter Casey and Adrian Breen ensured a speedy return to the Limerick senior hurling summit for Na Piarsaigh at the TUS Gaelic Grounds today.

County star Casey tallied 0-7 from play, but it was Breen’s two first half goals that really sucked all oxygen from the previously battling resistance of holders Kilmallock.

‘Man of the Match’ Breen added three second half points, bringing his overall tally to a top-scoring 2-3 from play, as the Limerick city club secured their seventh Limerick SHC title – all amassed since 2011.

The first half had been an exciting and, for the most part, closely fought affair. But the 2021 champions only led for a minute early on, after Graeme Mulcahy landed the first of his four points in a vibrant display from the Limerick veteran.

The game was tied at 0-2 apiece before Breen struck for his first goal in the sixth minute, burying a chance created by Conor Boylan.

The first half shooting was close to flawless from both teams – who each tallied one wide and one effort short apiece. But Na Piarsaigh, always in the ascendant, established firm control deep in stoppage time when Casey’s point attempt, under pressure, dropped into the goalmouth.

Breen caught the sliotar brilliantly under pressure from Aaron Costello, and his batted one-handed finish past Barry Hennessy left the pre-match favourites leading 2-13 to 0-12 at the break.

Within seven minutes of the restart, Casey had added another four points as the game ebbed away from Kilmallock.

Even though the contest was long over, it finished in a welter of goalmouth action. Sub Conor Hanley Clarke rifled home a 20m free for Kilmallock, and fellow sub Killian Hayes added a second in injury-time only for David Dempsey to have the last laugh, firing home a third Na Piarsaigh goal to ensure an 11-point winning margin.

SCORERS – Na Piarsaigh: A Breen 2-3, P Casey, K Downes (6f) 0-7 each, D Dempsey 1-1, R Lynch 0-2f, W Henn, K Dempsey, M Foley 0-1 each.

Kilmallock: G Mulcahy, M Houlihan (4f) 0-4 each, C Hanley Clarke 1-1f, K Hayes 1-0, R Hanley, D Woulfe 0-2 each, P O’Brien, Paddy O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

NA PIARSAIGH – E Condon; C King, M Casey, E McEvoy; M Foley, R Lynch, S Long; W O’Donoghue, K Dempsey; D Dempsey, K Downes, C Boylan; W Henn, P Casey, A Breen. Subs: E Gilvarry for K Dempsey (56), G Synnott for King (59), T Grimes for Lynch (60).

KILMALLOCK – B Hennessy; M O’Loughlin, A Costello, D Joy; P O’Brien, G O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin; R Hanley, Philip O’Loughlin; P O’Reilly, O O’Reilly, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, G Mulcahy, D Woulfe. Subs: K O’Donnell for Philip O’Loughlin (37), R Egan for Houlihan (42), C Hanley Clarke for Woulfe (42), K Hayes for O’Reilly (59).

REF – J Murphy (Ballylanders)