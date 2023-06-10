‘People want to see results’ – Pressure all on Henry Shefflin in Leinster final, says ex-Cat

Galway boss Henry Shefflin needs to deliver silverware even more than Derek Lyng in tomorrow’s Leinster senior hurling final, according to their former Kilkenny teammate Michael Fennelly.

Shefflin’s Tribesmen fell flat against Brian Cody’s Cats in last year’s provincial decider, and losing to his home county again under different management would intensify the spotlight ahead of the All-Ireland series.

“Ah, there is pressure. People want to see results,” said Fennelly of his decorated Ballyhale Shamrocks clubmate.

“Year one is nearly a pass, in some ways, and then in year two people are looking for results. Without a doubt, they’re looking for some sort of silverware, some sort of progression.

“Look, whoever does lose, there is a back door and either team could easily come through there as well,” he added. “But obviously it’s a harder passage, and injuries can play a part here and the timing of the games. So it will be an interesting few weeks of hurling.”

The former Offaly manager rates tomorrow’s Croke Park showdown as a genuine 50-50 contest, with the promise of “a bit of helter-skelter”.

In his maiden campaign, Lyng is hoping to land a fourth successive Leinster title for the Cats, whose injury woes appear to be easing with Mikey Butler, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan and Mossy Keoghan all named in the official starting 15.

As expected, Adrian Mullen hasn’t recovered to make the match-day 26 but there’s an eye-catching recall for Mikey Carey at wing-back.

All-Ireland holders Limerick and Clare meet earlier tomorrow to decide a Munster championship that has totally eclipsed its Leinster equivalent to date.

“That talk was there last year as well, it hasn’t changed,” Fennelly remarked. “We saw what happened in the (2022) semi-final and we saw what happened in the final - Kilkenny came very close to Limerick.

“The Munster championship is very exciting; but I’d ask the question, imagine if Galway and Kilkenny were in that group? God, you’d have a few more weeks of unbelievable hurling, and a different style of play as well.”