'People seem to forget that you are a person as well' - Tipp's Cathal Barrett takes aim at critics

The two-time All-Star defender has endured a turbulent few years having been dropped by Michael Ryan mid-championship in 2017 for disciplinary reasons with his name in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Barrett set the record straight on the pitch this season with a series of swashbuckling displays form corner-back and he is quick to dispel the notion of misbehaviour off the pitch by Premier players.

"When maybe something goes wrong, it's absolutely jumped on. I don't know what it is, especially with Tipp, like it's completely jumped on and it's blown up into something bigger and something it's not," Barrett said.

Cathal Barrett of Tipperary in attendance at the launch of On The Ball Team Building training camps in the Dingle Peninsula

"It is massive, you're in the public eye. I don't mind, you're role models but then people seem to forget that you are a person as well, you're not made of stone.

"It's an amateur sport, we have personal lives, family commitments, work commitments and all these things come into account in your career. I'd have a fair issue with things like that.

"I suppose 90 per cent of the hearsay that's said about me would be very inaccurate. Anybody that knows me, all you have to do is ask me and I'll tell you if something is true or not.

"I'm fairly straight down the line in that regard. You don't like to hear these things and it's not nice for your family to be reading something about you, hearing this, that and the other."

GAA Newsletter

With three Liam MacCarthy triumphs to their name in this decade, Tipp emphatically shed the tag of underachievers with their All-Ireland final hammering of Kilkenny in August but Barrett is only concerned with achieving more success.

"It has definitely changed people's perceptions of Tipperary. Like, any time Tipp lost a match, 'Ah sure they were out drinking the weekend before'. I think we jump to conclusions very quick in Tipp," the 26-year-old said.

"We're very quick to jump to conclusions and go on the attack rather than go on the defence (of players). So maybe the outside perception (of us) has maybe changed a little. I just kind of refocus every year and get back to the best that you can be really.

"I was asked about two-in-a-row but that thought process will not pop into my head. I don't think it will pop into any of the rest of the boys' heads either because, like, what is two-in-a-row? I'm not really too bothered about two-in-a-row, I just want to win as many All-Irelands as I can in the short space of time that we have."

Speaking at the launch of On The Ball Team Building Training Camps in the Dingle Peninsula, Barrett also issued a warning to rivals about his fitness for 2020, having only been able to sprint at "80 or 90 per cent" for most of this summer after picking up a hamstring injury in their Munster round-robin defeat of Limerick.

"Absolutely," the two-time All-Ireland winner said when asked if he will get back to 100pc. "It's just getting the time to give it a rest, I've never really had the time to do that (and I have that now)."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Irish Independent