‘People need to give Davy a chance’ – Waterford GAA chairman calls on Déise fans to get behind Fitzgerald

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald with the Munster Senior Hurling Trophy during his first stint with the county.

Waterford GAA chairman Seán Michael O’Regan has implored Déise fans to give Davy Fitzgerald “a chance” after he was ratified as their new manager.

O’Regan also confirmed that Waterford players consulted on the issue were supportive of the Clareman’s candidacy.

Fitzgerald has returned for his second spell in the Waterford hotseat, on a two-year term with the option of a third, with county board delegates giving the green light despite reservations from some clubs during a 30-minute discussion last night.

O’Regan led the four-man selection committee tasked with recommending a successor to the departing Liam Cahill. “No matter what name was brought tonight, there would be reservations,” the chairman told delegates, as reported by the Waterford News & Star.

“We, as a committee, were given the trust of the clubs and the executive to go away and we did that. Davy now is the new manager and we should be hugely excited about it. I know there are a lot of people hugely excited about it.

“People need to give Davy a chance, give the team a chance. Waterford county board are going to put in the most professional set-up that we can for the players and all are our inter-county teams.

“Everybody needs to give Davy a chance and support the team as Waterford supporters do. I’ve no doubt we’ll get the best out of what we have, and hopefully that will bring the Liam MacCarthy back to Waterford.”

O’Regan didn’t disclose who else was interviewed for the vacancy. On the question of player reaction, he said: “Names were floating around and players have said, ‘That would be fine, I’d like to work under Davy.’ There’s been no issues with that.

“It was just a consultation, we didn’t have meetings or anything like that. It was just bumping into players at matches. They heard all the names that were mentioned. When Davy’s name was mentioned, they were quite happy.”

O’Regan echoed the new manager’s own comments, on RTÉ earlier today, when saying: “We’re really excited that Davy is coming back to Waterford. Davy himself is looking forward to coming back to Waterford. He has some old friends here and he is going to make new friends, I’m sure, and he is looking forward to the club matches.”