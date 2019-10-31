Pádraic Maher claims sixth award as GAA Hurling All-Stars team announced

Hogan's selection as this year's netminder is eye-catching for several reasons, both topical and historical.

This is the only change from RTÉ's team of the year, announced on the night of Tipp's All-Ireland win over Kilkenny. The Sunday Game's 15 led off with Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy in goal. Secondly, the towering goalkeeper follows the lead of Ken Hogan by becoming only the third son to emulate his father as an All-Star hurler.

Maher also becomes a six-time winner, joining Nicky English and Eoin Kelly as the most decorated Tipp hurlers in the history of the awards scheme.

The overall selection, chosen by a panel of GAA media, is reflective of the topsy-turvy season that culminated in two beaten provincial finalists chasing ultimate August glory.

As expected, champions Tipperary lead the way with seven – emulating the county's previous high benchmark from 1991, 2001, 2014 and 2016.

Next up are runners-up Kilkenny with just three awards. Noreside advocates will doubtless make the case for Murphy, although the already two-time All Star 'keeper missed the first three Leinster round-robin games. He went on to cough up nine goals in five SHC fixtures, compared to Hogan's concession of just seven in eight.

Thus, this year's All-Ireland finalists account for ten of the team – not unusually low given both were vanquished at the provincial final stage.

GAA Newsletter

Munster champions Limerick can boast two winners, corner-back Seán Finn (securing back-to-back awards) and sharpshooter Aaron Gillane (with his first).

Likewise, Wexford after their ground-breaking Leinster success, as midfielder Diarmuid O'Keeffe and forward Lee Chin are elevated to the All Star ranks at the age of 27.

The team is completed, at top of the left, by Patrick Horgan. The Cork metronome may have exited the championship at the quarter-final stage, but was a shoo-in following his inclusion among the nominees for Hurler of the Year.

On the same short-list are Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan and Kilkenny skipper TJ Reid, with the result of the players' vote to be revealed during tomorrow night's live RTÉ broadcast from the Convention Centre.

All three Hurler of the Year candidates will be receiving their fourth All Stars at tomorrow's banquet, which serves to underline the level of experience in this year's marquee line-up, 11 of whom are previous winners.

Six of the team (and four of the forwards) are aged 30 or over: the two Tipp Mahers, Brendan and Pádraic, in the half-back line along with Kilkenny's Ballyhale duo, Reid and Colin Fennelly, Callanan and Horgan, all up front.

Whereas 30-year-old Pádraic Maher has been a multiple All Star over the past decade (2009, '11, '14, '16 and '17) this is all new-terrain for his 23-year-old colleague.

But not new for the Hogan family. The two previous father-and-son combinations in hurling hailed from Kilkenny – ‘Fan' and Philly Larkin, plus Richie Power Sr and Jr.

But the Hogans have a unique claim to fame as the only father and son hurlers to win an All Star in the same position, Ken having won his award in goals back in 1987.

Inter-generational All Star links are more common in football, where three different fathers and sons have awards in the same position.

The current Dublin team is likely to have a dominant role when this year's All-Stars football line-up is unveiled tomorrow night, while three of their ranks – skipper Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Con O'Callaghan – are on the short-list for Footballer of the Year.

2019 PwC Hurling All-Stars

Goalkeeper

1 Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

2 Seán Finn (Limerick)

3 Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4 Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5 Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6 Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7 Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

Midfield

8 Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9 Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)

Forwards

10 Lee Chin (Wexford)

11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12 Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13 Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14 Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15 Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Online Editors